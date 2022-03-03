The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has at least 18 different new voting maps to consider, including some that add new seats and create more majority-Black districts than exist today.
The board is trying to settle on new maps to account for population changes in the 2020 U.S. Census before the Nov. 8 school board elections. Qualifying is July 20-22.
A special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. with the goal of narrowing the field, but it’s unclear how many of these 18 will get set aside. It’s also possible new maps will emerge.
All it takes is the assent of just one board member for a map to be formally introduced and considered when it comes time for a final vote. That final vote is now set for March 30, 13 days later than originally planned.
Twelve of the 18 submitted maps were drawn up by the board's hired demographer, Mike Hefner of Duson, and all but one of them assume the board will stick to its current size of nine members. The lone exception, labeled “EBR SB IP1-11,” would return the board to 11 members.
That’s the size it was in 2014 before a controversial reduction of the board was approved on eve of that year’s elections.
The six other maps now in the board’s possession were drawn by board watcher James Finney. Two of Finney’s maps call for restoring the board to 11 members, but the other four call for even larger boards of 12, 13, 14 or 15 members. State law allows school boards to have anywhere from five to 15 members.
The latest Finney map, submitted Wednesday, is an 11-member plan drawn in consultation with board members Dawn Collins and Evelyn Ware-Jackson. It calls for six majority Black and five majority White districts.
Currently, the board has five White and four Black board members.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there are more Black residents in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system than White residence — in the previous Census, it was narrowly the opposite — but neither race is in the majority. The school system includes the parish, minus Baker, Central and Zachary, which have their own school districts.
Hefner maps generally call for an even split of majority Black and majority White districts, with at least one tossup district that could go either way. Finney’s maps generally contemplate having Black board members in the majority, though he includes some tossup districts as well.
The NAACP Legal and Educational Fund has already warned the board that it risks a lawsuit if it doesn’t approve maps where “at least half” the seats on the board are majority Black.
To be eligible for final approval, according to state law, any redistricting map needs to be published in The Advocate — the official journal for the school system — at least 20 days prior to the final vote. That notice requirement is why the final vote is being delayed until March 30.
The membership of the board is already in flux.
At least one current board member, Tramelle Howard, has announced he will not run for reelection for a second term representing District 3. Meanwhile, two of his fellow board members are on the March 26 ballot for other offices, with District 2’s Dadrius Lanus running for a seat on the Metro Council and District 4’s Dawn Collins running for State Legislature.