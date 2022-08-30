A Baton Rouge district judge says a Youngsville couple who have experienced problems with a home built by D.R. Horton should have their day in court, but he stopped proceedings in their lawsuit for 30 days so the nation's largest homebuilder can ask an appeals court to send the case to arbitration.
Attorneys representing D.R. Horton and attorneys representing the couple suing the company both said Tuesday's ruling by 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson favored their side of the case.
The decision puts a hold on the discovery phase of proceedings while D.R. Horton appeals Johnson's ruling from earlier this month to the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, but Johnson said the case would resume in 30 days if there's no ruling from the appellate court.
"It's appropriate, that if it's an error of law, to delay — but not a lengthy delay — to give the defendant an opportunity to convince the superior court," Johnson said.
James Brown, the attorney representing D.R. Horton, argued the plaintiffs must deal with their claims through binding arbitration, which is spelled out in a contract that the homeowners signed with the homebuilding company.
"We're simply asking that they live up to that agreement," Brown said following the hearing. "What the court has done is given us a 30-day stay, and we are going to seek that review ... because we contend that the contract calls for this."
Lawyers representing Alicia and West Dixon, of Youngsville, say the contracts are written in such a way that the homeowners don't know what they're agreeing to, so the case must go before a judge rather than an arbitrator. The Dixons filed a lawsuit in March against D.R. Horton and subcontractor, Bell Mechanical Services, that alleges homes built by the companies cannot withstand Louisiana's humidity.
"It is extraordinarily hard to hold a company like D.R. Horton responsible through arbitration," attorney Lance Unglesby said following the hearing. "D.R. Horton, through very deceptive practices, used sales tactics and other forms of manipulation to get homeowners to sign a document that contains language they had no idea was in there."
Ten Louisiana attorneys are representing the Dixons. They say thousands of Louisiana homeowners may be affected and have asked Johnson to rule on whether the case may proceed as a class-action lawsuit.
The lawyers said D.R. Horton's appeal is simply an attempt to stall the case in order to prevent discovery of documents that would prove their claim that D.R. Horton manipulated homebuyers to sign the contracts.
"This is what we need to prove that the clients never consented," attorney Jamie Gontarek said.
Brown said the homebuyers were never manipulated into signing a contract and that he expects the appellate court to rule in D.R. Horton's favor.
"The courts of this state prefer arbitration ... because it's designed for a faster and cheaper resolution of disputes," Brown said. "By asking that the law be enforced, we're not trying to delay things. We respectfully submit that the plaintiffs are delaying things by resisting that."
D.R. Horton has faced multiple lawsuits in the state. Another lawsuit claims the developer built new homes in a neighborhood in a way that pushed water onto existing neighborhoods.
In the Dixon case, the plaintiffs' lawyers allege that D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical Services knowingly constructed homes with improper attic ventilation and air-conditioning systems that create a negative pressure environment and draw warm, moist air inside. The attorneys also claim the builder and its HVAC subcontractor did not properly address homeowner concerns raised during new home warranty periods.
Homeowners in other Southern states have taken D.R. Horton to court over similar problems.
A lawsuit was recently filed in Alabama against D.R. Horton for "critical mistakes" in houses constructed in the Mobile area between 2015 and 2021 that have left homes at risk of "catastrophic failure."
In 2016, a federal bankruptcy judge in Florida ruled that D.R. Horton engaged in deceptive practices that forced the bankruptcy of a homeowners association in Miami.