The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Friday to allow 15 public safety agencies to reap the benefits of a recent increase in property values by keeping their tax rates at or near their current levels, a move that's expected to bring in at least $1.68 million in additional revenue.

The entire parish will see an increased tax bill for Emergency Medical Services, and residents living inside the city of Baton Rouge will pay more to support the fire and police department.

Those living within the boundaries of the Brownsfield, Chaneyville, Pride and Alsen fire protection districts, as well as Fire Protection District No. 1, are also set to pay additional property taxes.

Local taxing entities have the option to reduce ("roll back") or to levy at the legal maximum ("roll forward") their property tax rates during parishwide reassessment years when the assessed value of properties experience an increase. Property reassessments are conducted every four years.

This year the assessed value of taxable properties in the parish jumped from $4.47 billion to $4.72 billion — an increase of $248 million, according to Parish Assessor Brian Wilson.

Increased values means all taxing agencies would receive revenue boosts at their current voter-approved millage rates, hence why some opt to "roll back" their rates, which can result in savings on residents' annual property tax bills while also not shortchanging an agency's coffers since they'd still collect the same amount of revenue at the reduced rate thanks to the reassessment in values.

Several agencies, including the Council on Aging, Bridge Center for Hope and the Library System, rolled back their rates with the Metro Council's approval Friday. The parish's Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control District opted to roll their rates back even further and will collect fewer taxes than last year.

Carroll Campbell, the chief of the Brownsfield Fire Department, said his agency plans to use the increased funding to rebuild a fire station that flooded in 2016. He told council members the funds will help his small department tremendously.

Blake Bourgeois, the chief of the Chaneyville Fire Department, said about half of his $400,000 budget goes to manpower. He said they'll use the increased funding toward making their pay more competitive.

"Every little bit out there helps," Bourgeois said.

For residents living within the Alsen, Brownsfield and Pride fire protection districts, as well as Fire Protection District No. 1, the November ballot will include a proposition asking voters to approve millage rates for the respective agencies going forward.

The ballot for the Dec. 5 run-off will include similar propositions for the Chaneyville and St. George fire protection districts.

