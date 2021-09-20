East Baton Rouge and Ascension parish leaders are joining forces to improve drainage along Bayou Manchac through a project that could reduce flooding in parts of Iberville Parish as well.
The project, which needs to be approved by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, would remove trees and other blockages along the waterway, which flows through all three parishes.
Fred Raiford, East Baton Rouge's director of transportation and drainage, said Monday the parish's proposed agreement with Ascension was the quickest way to jumpstart flood mitigation work along Bayou Manchac as the city-parish juggles multiple multi-million-dollar upgrades and improvement projects to its antiquated drainage system.
The city-parish is doing that by piggybacking on a contract the East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District #1 already has in place for drainage work along Manchac.
"We thought that would be a plus in expediting the process so we wouldn't have to put bids together, advertise, things like that," Raiford said. "When we sat down and got down to the nitty gritty, we also know that approximately half of the bayou is owned by Ascension and half by East Baton Rouge Parish."
If council approvals the agreement, which it won't consider until its Oct. 13 meeting, Raiford said contractors would begin work clearing and dredging its side of Manchac while Ascension officials focused on their side of the bayou.
Ruth Phillips, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment's chief of staff, said work on the Ascension side began in August and remains underway.
The city-parish agreement caps spending on the project at $200,000, Raiford said. The city-parish is using federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan to do the work.
Raiford indicated similar discussions are happening with leaders in Iberville Parish. Iberville has presented the city-parish with a proposed agreement, but Raiford said they have questions they want addressed first before proceeding forward.
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said he has been waiting to hear back from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Ourso noted Manchac is a far narrower and more overgrown waterway in the section through his parish and East Baton Rouge. He suggested the blockages were probably more significant in the wider, eastern section shared by Ascension and East Baton Rouge, which empties into the Amite River.
That eastern portion of the bayou receives water from key drainage ways in increasingly populated parts of East Baton Rouge and Ascension, Bayou Fountain and Wards Creek in South Baton Rouge and the Muddy Creek basin in the Prairieville area primarily north of La. 42.
Ourso noted that, after the recent rainfall left by Tropical Storm Nicholas, waters rose at a much faster rate in Manchac than behind the floodgate in Alligator Bayou, which is located where that bayou joins Manchac. The Alligator Bayou gauge is one proxy for measuring water levels in the Spanish Lake basin in Iberville.
After the rains passed, between Friday morning and Monday morning, water in Manchac had only fallen about a half-foot and remains around three feet higher than water in Alligator Bayou, according to measurements shared by Ourso.
"It hasn't fallen much to account to anything, so, again, whatever they are doing downstream of Iberville -- East Baton Rouge and Iberville -- is going to be a plus for all three of us," Ourso said.
In addition to natural blockages that parishes are planning to clear, some of the highway bridges across Manchac also serve to slow down drainage from the western parts of Manchac to the Amite River, the Amite River Basin Commission has previously found.
The bayou clearing work comes in advance of a longer term proposal to revisit the long-discussed idea of creating a pumping station or stations that would drain Manchac and perhaps the Spanish Lake region west into the Mississippi River —opposite of the typical, eastward drainage route. In the past, however, analyses of that idea have found it is not cost-effective for the minimal benefit achieved.
Raiford noted a regional approach to drainage improvements and flood mitigation is the only way governments can address upgrades to systems that weren't designed to handle the intensity of storms today.
"We need to get together and find out how to resolve some of these issues," he said. "They're fighting the same struggles we are."