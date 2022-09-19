A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting.
State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La. 70, a busy intersection near Interstate 10 that carries 18-wheelers, dump trucks, trailers and commuters to industrial plants along the Mississippi River.
A location for chronic rush-hour backups, the roundabout was needed, the governor said then, to improve connections between the plants and I-10.
But the circular, continuous flow intersections often provoke early pushback, both from some drivers nervous about a busy intersection without stop signs or traffic lights and also from nearby businesses worried about giving up land and the changing traffic patterns that could affect sales.
Officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development now say their own informal survey shows some drivers of the Sorrento roundabout have concluded what they say other drivers across the state realize once they get used to roundabouts: They like them and wouldn't mind more.
And more roundabouts are what they're likely to get from state and local governments in the Baton Rouge region.
"They are growing pretty quickly," said Ryan Hoyt, a DOTD traffic division engineer.
Since DOTD opened the first modern roundabout at La. 93 and Ridge Road in Lafayette in September 2003, some 174 more have been built and opened in Louisiana, highway officials said.
Roundabouts have popped up in Abita Springs, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Homer, Leesville, Monroe, New Orleans, Port Vincent, Rayville, Slidell, Walker and Youngsville.
The tally includes any DOTD or local government roundabout that at least partially used federal dollars, Hoyt said, but does not include roundabouts that were entirely funded with local dollars or with private money, such as those inside new neighborhoods and commercial centers.
Through state or local initiatives, Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes are planning more. After over a decade of trying, Ascension Parish government earlier this year finished its first roundabout near Prairieville Middle School at La. 930 and Henry Road.
Through the Move Ascension road program, parish government is working on plans for at least nine more, including several on key routes like La. 930, Roddy and Joe Sevario roads, and Parish Highway 929.
The MoveBR road program in Baton Rouge also has at least four roundabouts in the early plans, including one at the chronically congested Old Hammond Highway and South Flannery Road intersection.
Hoyt, the DOTD engineer, said the state now makes a roundabout one of the options that agency engineers must evaluate when they are looking at intersection and other capacity improvements.
"It's a way that increases capacity greatly and slows down the corridor, which reduces crash rates. So, because of all that, we like to consider them in our studies on a lot of our intersections. At least do the traffic analysis to see if this is a good selection for the traffic control improvement," he said.
An October 2019 study by an LSU-affiliated highway research unit and University of Louisiana at Lafayette researchers found that, in three years of operation, a sample of 18 Louisiana roundabouts cut injury crashes by 57% overall but were more effective at cutting crashes at some kinds of intersections and not others.
The study also found the upfront cost for roundabouts is greater than for standard traffic lights, though long-term cost is lower. But the study also raised questions about whether even more upfront and some long-term expense wasn't necessary, in some cases, because some roundabouts could benefit from street lights to avoid certain kinds of off-road crashes at night.
Despite the solid safety data, in public meetings announcing roundabouts, residents often air concerns about getting in and out of the intersections and businesses owners don't like giving up land or losing access to traffic flow.
A public hearing on a roundabout on La. 44 near Burnside a few years ago raised just those issues. Though an early state analysis has found the South Flannery roundabout in Baton Rouge is the preferred alternative over traffic lights, residents near it are telling Baton Rouge officials they would prefer signals, a city-parish spokesman said.
But, DOTD officials say their own anecdotal reports suggest those concerns ease with time.
Rodney Mallett, DOTD spokesman, said a DOTD roundabout at the Government Street and Lobdell Boulevard intersection in Baton Rouge prompted some complaints early on but they have since died down.
He also provided a DOTD survey of more than 50 drivers of the Sorrento roundabout that shows strong majorities thought the roundabout improved traffic flow and safety and, for a plurality, improved their opinion of roundabouts generally.
It's not clear if the survey had enough respondents to be a scientifically valid representation of opinions of all drivers of the roundabout, but its conclusions match other anecdotal accounts.
In a recent interview, Mike Kocke, 50, of Donaldsonville, said he believes the Sorrento roundabout has helped traffic a lot. He said he was a little apprehensive at first but has warmed to it over time.
"It's just something new. I wasn't used to it," Kocke said as he pumped gas Thursday at a RaceTrac gas station while traffic moved by on La. 70.
But, Kocke added, his mother still isn't a fan.
When DOTD installed twin roundabouts at the I-12 interchange in Walker a few years ago, police officials complained the roundabouts' tight traffic circles seemed to be causing tractor-trailers to turn over and creating other accidents.
A few years later, Walker Police Capt. John Sharp said, those concerns have subsided as people have gotten used to the roundabouts or found alternative routes. He said he believes adding more roundabouts in Livingston Parish would be a good idea in a lot of, though not all, cases.
"The two that we have in the city limits have definitely helped the flow of traffic. As I said, the first year was painful. We had a whole lot of wrecks," Sharp said. "But, the wrecks that we have — we still have a wreck or two a day, you know — but they're low impact, low speed, by and large, and we're not seeing a lot of injuries or anything like that."
While Sharp said he believes traffic lights are still better in some instances, "there're certainly areas where a roundabout would help."
Others aren't sold. Building them also can be complicated.
A roundabout takes up more land than a traditional intersection, leading to more potential conflicts with landowners and utilities.
Planned DOTD roundabouts along La. 44 and La. 30 in Ascension have been caught in land expropriation while Ascension government and Dixie Electric Membership Corporation are in court over who should pay to move the utility's power lines, delaying several parish roundabouts.
Some drivers say they are concerned about how other drivers handle roundabouts.
Anthony Fefie, 31, an interstate truckdriver from Darrow, said he dislikes them because other cars that are supposed to yield will often try to cut in front of his rig as he moves through the traffic circle. He showed a copy of a video from a roundabout in Georgia where another driver did just that to his rig.
He said that happens a lot in Louisiana, too.
Pete Graffagnino, comptroller for Roland J. Robert Distributor Inc., which owns a chain of gas stations in Ascension and elsewhere, said he doesn't like what sometimes comes with roundabouts, restrictions on left turns up- and downstream of the roundabout that can make it hard for people to get to his gas stations.
Sections of La. 70 around the Sorrento roundabout have those restrictions, known as J-turns. Along with new business competition, the J-turns have hurt business at two stores in the vicinity of the Sorrento roundabout and the I-10 interchange.
"And we're in the convenience store business. We're not the Ruth's Chris Steakhouse business," Graffagnino said. "Where when you see a Ruth's Chris, you're going to make a block turn and get to it. It's a destination point.
"There's convenience store on almost every corner. You go to it, by definition, because it's convenient."
More roundabouts are on the way, however, in Graffagnino's part of town in Ascension and elsewhere in the region.
By the end of the year, DOTD officials plan to open construction bids for three more roundabouts in Gonzales at or near the I-10/La. 30 interchange. They also are planning to start construction on the roundabout at La. 44 near Burnside, and others are being studied on La. 73 near Dutchtown.