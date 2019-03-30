District 18 voters have a new state representative in Jeremy LaCombe.
Saturday's runoff election saw Democrat Jeremy LaCombe come away with 69 percent of the vote, and Republican Tammi Fabre with 31.
With all 41 precincts reporting, LaCombe got 4,454 votes to 2,045 for Fabre. Unofficial turnout was just 25 percent for the election.
LaCombe, a New Roads attorney, ran on a platform of health care and education, two sticking points that developed from his personal life.
LaCombe's wife, Jessica Jarreau LaCombe, is a physician and both she and LaCombe attended school in-state. LaCombe said during his campaign that especially now in raising two children in Pointe Coupee Parish, he sees where resources lack in both avenues.
He served on Pointe Coupee Parish's home rule charter commission as a private citizen, helping to direct the parish's constitution as it transitioned from a police jury to parish council system of government. He said his existing relationships with elected officials in District 18 would work in his favor.
Fabre, a Pointe Coupee Parish real estate broker, claimed throughout her campaign that 2019 was the time for the long-Democratic District 18 to be represented by a Republican.
She pushed for a more business-friendly district, the need for a new Mississippi River bridge, agriculture opportunities, and drainage. She claimed those goals could be won with a conservative fiscal mindset like hers.
She told The Advocate in January that legislators need to use the funds they've been given to frugally balance the budget each year, and if that's not possible, to initiate a budget reform.
District 18 covers Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes. The seat was vacated late last year when Major Thibaut stepped down to take the role as Pointe Coupee Parish's first president under the new governmental system.
LaCombe and Fabre were whittled down from six original candidates. Voters in February handed LaCombe 43 percent of the vote, and Fabre 23 percent. The election was headed to a runoff because no one candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote.
Advocate staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this article.