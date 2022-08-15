A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday.
Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire and located Lee's burning body.
The Baton Rouge Police Department, state arson investigators and investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office responded to the scene and collected evidence.
The coroner determined that Lee’s cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the back of the head, Moore said.
Extensive video surveillance from cameras on a nearby building led authorities to Powell.
Baton Rouge police executed a search warrant of Powell's home on Topeka Street and located the murder weapon.
Prosecutors Melissa Morvant and Dana Cummings presented additional forensic evidence and cell phone records that further implicated Powell in the killing, Moore said.