Businessman and Airport Commissioner Cleve Dunn Jr. announced his candidacy Wednesday for the District 6 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

He is seeking to replace term-limited Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, whose third consecutive term on the council ends Dec. 31, and joins a handful of other candidates who have announced similar intentions of running.

That field includes Dawn Chanet Collins, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board; Rev. Reginald Pitcher, the longtime head of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; and Pamela Smith, who has served as a legislative assistant for Collins-Lewis for 11 years.

In the campaign announcement, Dunn said he'd work to increase contracting opportunities for local and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and focus on the creation of a community center and additional healthcare facilities.

Dunn previously served as the chairman of the Airport Commission and is a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Capitol Senior High school and attended Southern University.

He is a member of the North Baton Rouge Now Blue-Ribbon Commission and co-chaired Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's North Baton Rouge Revitalization Transition Team.

Qualifying for November's municipal elections begins July 22.