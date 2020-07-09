BR.metrocouncil.092817 164 .jpg
Cleve Dunn Jr., a commissioner on the Baton Rouge Airport Commission, speaks during a discussion about forming a committee for a national search for the Director of Aviation position during the EBR Metro Council meeting Wednesday night, Sept. 27, 2017.

 Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS

Businessman and Airport Commissioner Cleve Dunn Jr. announced his candidacy Wednesday for the District 6 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

He is seeking to replace term-limited Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, whose third consecutive term on the council ends Dec. 31, and joins a handful of other candidates who have announced similar intentions of running. 

That field includes Dawn Chanet Collins, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board; Rev. Reginald Pitcher, the longtime head of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; and Pamela Smith, who has served as a legislative assistant for Collins-Lewis for 11 years. 

In the campaign announcement, Dunn said he'd work to increase contracting opportunities for local and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and focus on the creation of a community center and additional healthcare facilities.

Dunn previously served as the chairman of the Airport Commission and is a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Capitol Senior High school and attended Southern University.

He is a member of the North Baton Rouge Now Blue-Ribbon Commission and co-chaired Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's North Baton Rouge Revitalization Transition Team. 

Qualifying for November's municipal elections begins July 22.

