A preliminary sketch of a reimagined park on Airline Highway, unveiled to the public Tuesday by the East Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Commission, includes a new community center, trails, woodlands and a playground.

However, the future of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, which for 35 years has been held at the Airline Highway property that came to be known simply as "the fairgrounds," is not clear. It's possible the fair would have to find a new location if the park doesn't have enough open space to accommodate it.

BREC's Airline Highway park covers approximately 120 acres near the Ascension Parish line and is bordered in part by Ward Creek and Bayou Manchac.

In June, BREC began a master planning process to add amenities to the land, which now is home to baseball fields, an air-gun range and a pavilion, as well as the annual fall fair, to create a community park "filling a gap in outdoor recreation service to residents in the southeast corner of the parish," BREC says on its website, https://www.brec.org/index.cfm/page/AirlineHwyParkImprovements.

BREC has enlisted the help of eight groups for work on the master plan, headed by landscape architecture firm TBG Partners of Dallas, which include engineers, architects, recreational facility experts, archeologists and environmental scientists.

BREC hopes to complete its master plan for the park in December, with construction expected to begin in 2021.

The master plan would address environmental issues like flooding, which has occurred on the Airline Highway property on occasion, as well as what it would take to create a park that would be home to a variety of programs, said Chris Barnes, a landscape architect with New Orleans-based Scape Landscape Architecture.

"It's really a high-level concept of what the park could be," Barnes said. "Today, we're looking for feedback."

At the open house held at the Santa Maria Golf Course clubhouse, there was no formal presentation; visitors were able to study the preliminary master plan sketch and then choose their preferences for amenities from a number of choices, as well as fill out a survey. A survey is also available online, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y8S8XB6.

Most people at the open house event at Santa Maria were concerned about a possible noise factor if a large community park is established at Airline Highway.

Kitty Ingram, who lives in the Santa Maria neighborhood, between Old Perkins Road and Airline Highway, said that a Halloween weekend event on the park property, permitted by the city-parish this year, was so loud that she could hear the "vibrations" in her house, and neighbors were checking with each other to see if all was OK.

"It was all day long," she said.

Another resident of the neighborhood, James Thibodeaux, said BREC should make sure that any amphitheaters in the park "face Airline."

A second BREC open house was set for Tuesday night, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Highland Road Community Park.

Greg Edwards, chair of the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation, said at the Tuesday morning open house that it was the first time he'd seen a draft of the master plan layout.

"The design team has not spoken to us," he said.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair was started in 1965 by the Baton Rouge Jaycees as a fundraising project for its charitable works.

The Jaycees bought the current site of the Baton Rouge State Fair, at 16072 Airline Highway, in 1972.

When the Baton Rouge Jaycees decided to get out of the operation of the fair in 1984, a group of former Jaycees put together the nonprofit foundation that would continue the fair, proceeds of which go to charitable programs in the form of grants that total $4.5 million to date.

After Hurricane Juan of 1985 swamped the foundation's first fair, the organization, in order to keep going, donated the property to BREC, which picked up the remaining $800,000 mortgage on the $2 million property, Edwards said.

The foundation has paid an annual 15,000 lease to BREC since then, he said.

"Right now, the master plan does not provide for the fair," he said.

An open space in the center of the property, as the plan is now designed, wouldn't be large enough for the annual state fair, which is typically spread over about 50 acres, Edwards said.

Stan Prutz, vice-chair of the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation, said, he believes "it's quite possible to create a plan that incorporates the fair and other programs."

"I think if we can't work something out, it will be very hard to continue the fair," he said. "I'm optimistic that something can be worked out."

"It's probably not doable anywhere else. We've checked," Prutz said.

State Fair and BREC officials said Tuesday that the fair would be held at the Airline Highway property in the fall of 2021.

"A large community event space will remain in the master plan," Corey Wilson, BREC supervisor said.

Wilson said that BREC talked with representatives of various local groups, including the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair organizers, when it first began considering turning the Airline acreage into a community park.

"Most people refer to Airline Highway Park as the fairgrounds," Wilson said. "We certainly understand and appreciate the history attached to it."