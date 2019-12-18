Streets near the intersection of Florida Street and Third Street will be closed intermittently on Thursday for the installation of a new decorative crosswalk design.
The closures will begin at sunrise and end in the evening hours, according to a press release from the Downtown Development District.
The crosswalk design is one of the final components of a beautification project that includes graphic art panels, visitor maps, business listings and flower pots.
The work is expected to be completed by the weekend.