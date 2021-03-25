LSU officials announced Thursday the creation of a new committee to oversee efforts to build a better system for responding to and investigating Title IX complaints after a recent report revealed widespread mishandling of sexual assault and harassment incidents.

University leaders seek to "build a stronger Title IX infrastructure and student support mechanisms," officials said in a news release announcing the committee. They also promised to "pursue more effective restorative justice and student support services for survivors."

The recent report, released following an investigation by the law firm Husch Blackwell, shows that LSU officials at varying levels of leadership took steps to cover up sexual misconduct scandals and, in some cases, failed to report knowledge of such incidents as required under Title IX, the federal law that protects against gender discrimination on college campuses.

Two current LSU officials have received suspensions. Former head football coach Les Miles — who faced significant allegations of sexual misconduct in 2013 that only recently became public — was let go from his coaching job at Kansas in response to the Husch Blackwell report. Just last week, former LSU President F King Alexander resigned from his position as president of Oregon State University.

The report found the current Title IX infrastructure at LSU woefully lacking.

Officials said the new Title IX committee will be led by Chair Mary Leach Werner and Vice Chair Valencia Sarpy Jones. Other members include Glenn Armentor of Lafayette, Stone Cox of Lake Charles, Randy Morris of Monroe, Rémy Voisin Starns of Metairie, and Jimmie Woods of New Orleans. All are members of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Ex-LSU President F. King Alexander resigns from Oregon State over handling of allegations Less than a week after placing him on probation, Oregon State University leaders on Tuesday accepted former LSU President F. King Alexander’s …