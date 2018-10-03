BURNSIDE — Brett Blanchard was making his case against a planned roundabout in Ascension Parish to a state highway employee at a recent public meeting on the plans.

How, Blanchard wondered, would he be able to maneuver his big truck and long trailer out onto La. 44 from Loosemore Road if the state built a new roundabout at the busy intersection?

Built without traffic lights, roundabouts are circular, one-way intersections designed to encourage continuous traffic flow but also to lessen speeds.

Living in a booming section of Ascension at the southern boundary of Gonzales, the 47-year-old Blanchard and other residents who live off dead-end Loosemore — an area just north of the Pelican Point subdivision — have complained for several years about the continuous stream of rush hour traffic on La. 44. They say they fear the roundabout will only worsen their situation.

Residents said they can't get out of Loosemore without the kindness of another driver or a dangerous flirtation with oncoming traffic moving at 55 mph. Only drivers on Loosemore and La. 941 have a stop sign.

"They just roll no matter what," Blanchard told the state employee of La. 44 traffic. "They just roll."

State highway officials recently unveiled revised plans for the roundabout during an open house at the parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales.

The roundabout will be slightly south of the current La. 44/Loosemore intersection to avoid at least 10 underground pipelines that could otherwise require spending millions of dollars to relocate them, said Rodney Mallett, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

With that shift, part of La. 941 will be eliminated and curved south to a new Loosemore/La. 44 intersection.

The current plan is a modification of a similar proposal put forward last year. The two-lane roundabout will be built as La. 44 is also widened to four lanes from I-10 to just south of the future Loosemore intersection.

Another roundabout is planned on La. 44 just north of the intersection. The developers of the Oak Lake and Conway subdivisions are building that roundabout.

DOTD has promoted roundabouts in outlying parishes like St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston and Ascension over the past decade as a fix for clogged intersections that transportation officials say also brings safety benefits and cost savings. In fact, DOTD recently started work on another one near Sorrento.

The intersections eliminate left-hand turns that can lead to deadly "T-bone" crashes, are thought to cost less to maintain and to last longer than traffic lights.

DOTD regularly points to federal highway data showing that, compared with intersections with a traffic light, roundabouts cut fatal crashes by 90 percent and injury crashes by 76 percent.

In an interview, Blanchard and his wife, Lorrie, 46, said they understood all that but worried how they would get onto La. 44.

"So we ask, instead of doing all this construction and acquiring this land, put a(traffic) light," Brett Blanchard said. "That's all we're asking for. A light stops the traffic and gives me the right of way to come out. I don't have to rely on people's courtesy."

DOTD officials have pointed out, however, that even with the strong rush hour flow on La. 44, the Loosemore intersection doesn't meet the eight-hour standard for a traffic light. Yet, adding four-way traffic control could cause major backups on La. 44 during those rush hours.

Roundabouts are also structured so the entry roads often curve before the intersection to slow traffic and create gaps so other vehicles can enter, DOTD officials said.

Jean-Paul Robert, a local lawyer who lives on La. 44 about a quarter-mile south of the current Loosemore intersection, had the roundabout proposed near his house last year but DOTD shifted the roundabout to the north away from his home amid local opposition.

Robert said the state agency was trying to fit a more complicated, expensive fix where a traffic light seems to be the simpler solution that would avoid major land conflicts.

"A light is what makes sense," he said.

Despite opposition from somes at a Sept. 25 open house meeting to gather public input, DOTD officials said the concerns about roundabouts often stem from a lack of familiarity. They said their surveys show opinion usually flips to strong support once people become more accustomed to navigating them.

Ascension Parish has had a state-built roundabout at La. 42 and La. 431 in the parish's northeast corner near Port Vincent for years without major incident. Local officials have praised roundabouts built more recently outside Denham Spring.

Other roundabouts, though, have drawn sharp criticism. Dual Livingston Parish roundabouts were installed last year on each end of the I-12/La. 447 interchange in Walker.

Capt. John Sharp of the Walker Police Department said that since August 2017, the two roundabouts have had 136 accidents combined. Though mostly fender-benders, Sharp said the total represents a major increase from past years. DOTD data from prior-year accidents supports this contention.

Sharp said the roundabouts, which are still under construction, had specific sign and design issues that have exacerbated the problems. He added not enough has been done to educate drivers.

“In my opinion, there’s not anything inherently wrong with the roundabout concept," Sharp said. "It relies on, substantially on, motorist compliance and understanding, and we hear a lot of people who just don’t understand the concept.”

DOTD has made tweaks that Sharp said have helped, including changes to the timing of a traffic lights north of the interchange, but other problems remain.

Among them, traffic circles that are so tight that it makes it hard for trucks and other vehicles with a high center of gravity to negotiate at higher speeds. The circles also lack an enforceable speed limit and adequate lighting, Sharp said.

Yet, Mallett, the DOTD spokesman, provided data showing the roundabouts had eliminated traffic waiting on I-12 to get off the interstate highway at the interchange, a major safety hazard.

Also, a traffic study conducted for DOTD in 2014 in anticipation of the Walker roundabouts showed the state would get better traffic improvement with roundabouts than with traffic lights for a cost that was about $1 million less.

The workers at Swifty’s gas station on La. 447 just south of the I-12 interchange in Walker said they have seen a lot of improvement.

During rush hours, La. 447 carries school buses and car-pool traffic from two public schools and workers commuting to and from plants on the Mississippi River.

Nickie Penny, 35, and Rebecca Creel, 34, the gas station manager and assistant manager, said when there was a traffic light, they couldn't leave the parking lot between 4 and 6 p.m.

“When the light was there, there was traffic backed up for days,” Creel said, as Penny chimed in to finish the last part of her sentence.

The light is gone, traffic is moving better and the store workers have traffic gaps to escape, the women said.

Some Ascension residents have accepted that a roundabout is likely the fix for Loosemore but are concerned it won’t go out for bid until 2021.

Kristie Pickering, 44, who also lives off Loosemore, has formed a Facebook group, Safety for 44, with her neighbors. They are lobbying for changes until the roundabout is built.

The changes they are seeking for now include a temporary traffic light at Loosemore, a reduction in the speed limit on La. 44 from 55 mph to 45 mph and adjustments to La. 44 traffic lights to create gaps in the traffic at Loosemore.

"For all of these homes, there’s one way in and one way out and it’s all right here,” she said.