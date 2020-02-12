ExxonMobil, whose refinery in Baton Rouge was the site of a large fire early Wednesday, has had a significant presence in the city for nearly 111 years. Then known as Standard Oil, it announced in April 1909 that it would site a refinery in the city, and began operations seven months later.

In the years since, it has expanded beyond oil refining and opened chemical, resins finishing, polyolefins and plastic plants that, according to its corporate website, produce material used in paint, adhesives, plastic milk jugs, auto parts, plastic films, synthetic rubber, diapers and lubricants.

As of 2018, the Baton Rouge refinery had the capacity to process 502,000 barrels of crude oil daily. By comparison, ExxonMobil's refinery at Baytown, Texas, had a capacity of 584,000 barrels daily, while one at Beaumont, Texas, can process 366,000 barrels daily.

Over the course of a year the chemical plant at Baton Rouge produced 6.7 billion pounds of petrochemical products.

Including contractors, the ExxonMobil facilities had about 7,000 workers in the Baton Rouge area in 2018. More than 3,000 worked in the refinery as an employee or contractor, according to the company.

A major explosion rocked the plant on Christmas Eve 30 years ago. On a particularly cold night, several heating tanks exploded in blasts that could be felt 15 miles away. One worker died in the Dec. 24, 1989, explosion. Several other workers were injured.

It was immediately clear early Wednesday what impact the overnight fire would have on ExxonMobil's production and whether, in turn, the fire might influence fuel prices.