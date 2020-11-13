Just weeks after the East Baton Rouge Metro Council rejected a $5 million settlement with the family of Alton Sterling, lawyers for the city-parish are now offering to settle the wrongful death lawsuit for $2.5 million, The Advocate has learned.

The offer was made this week after it was approved by a committee within the Parish Attorney's Office, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions. They required anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

The settlement still would need the approval of a majority of the Metro Council and is likely to come up for discussion at its Dec. 9 meeting.

Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a White Baton Rouge police officer outside a convenience store in the early morning hours of July 5, 2016. The civil suit, filed in 2017, alleges that the deadly encounter exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge police officers.

The case is crawling towards a March 2021 trial date, and on Monday, Judge William Morvant of the 19th Judicial District Court ruled that Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot and killed Sterling, will remain as a defendant in the case after denying a motion for summary judgement. The suit alleges Salamoni's conduct violated Sterling's constitutional rights.

If the $2.5 million offer is accepted, it would be divided among Sterling's five children. The money will only be accessible with the consent of a judge while the recipients are still minors.

Parish Attorney Andy Dotson and Sterling family lawyer Brandon DeCuir, reached Friday, both cited a "gag order" Morvant issued in the case.

The Metro Council voted to reject a proposed $5 million settlement this month, the third time in less than a year that such a measure has failed. That number emerged out of nonbinding mediation that both parties of the lawsuit participated in last year.

It's not clear how the city-parish settled on the $2.5 million figure. Previously, DeCuir told The Advocate that the $5 million offer was unlikely to pass muster given how much had already been spent prepping the case.

"With the amount of money I've spent in the last couple of weeks, the number they're tossing around probably isn't going to get it done," Decuir said in an interview conducted prior to the "gag order" going into effect.

Some council members have argued against any settlement whatsoever and others have said that going to trial is the best way to provide the public with a full accounting of the facts and evidence. The city's attorneys previously said they would prefer a settlement, but called the $5 million proposal excessive.

Several council members have said that settling is the best path forward to help heal the racial and political divisions that have engulfed the city in the last four years. They have argued that a trial would only reignite past tensions.

At least six current Metro Council seats will turn over in January, five due to term limits and another because a member sought higher office. Two incumbents face Dec. 5 runoff elections.

Two cellphone videos taken by bystanders in July 2016 captured the graphic conclusion of the roughly 90-second encounter. The videos were released publicly shortly after the fatal shooting and quickly spread online, focusing national and international attention on the incident and fueling protests over Sterling's death.

Salamoni can be heard yelling "gun" in the brief video clips just before the shooting. Salamoni fired three times into Sterling’s chest and then three more times into his back when Sterling began to sit up and move.

Howie Lake II, another office on the scene, retrieved a loaded .38-caliber revolver from Sterling's pocket just after the shooting and both officers told investigators they thought Sterling was reaching for the weapon. The officers were responding to an anonymous 911 caller who claimed a man matching Sterling's description had threatened him with a gun outside the store.

Both state and federal prosecutors decided against pressing charges against either officer, though BRPD internal investigators concluded Salamoni had used excessive force.