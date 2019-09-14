One person is dead in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday evening during a party for a 95-year-old grandmother in The Highland Club neighborhood off Jefferson Highway.
The shooting involved a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call at a home in the 16000 block of Highland Club Avenue. A deputy arrived and made contact with a person Scrantz described as a suspect, and at some point during this encounter the deputy fired his gun, killing the person.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Scrantz said.
State Police routinely investigates deputy-involved shootings for the Sheriff's Office.
The deputy involved was uninjured, an EMS spokesperson said.
Though details about the incident that prompted the disturbance call were not available Saturday evening, Andrea Barrios, 29, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened, said another neighbor told her a fight broke out during a grandmother’s 95th birthday party. Barrios was in her home at the time of the shooting.
Someone who was not invited to the birthday party showed up and refused to leave, so family and friends called law enforcement to eject the person, Barrios said she was told. When the deputy arrived, they managed to get the person to leave.
Barrios said she heard shots fired around this time.
“We were watching TV in the living room and we heard what was like six shots,” Barrios said. “It sounded like banging on the glass, so we walked outside. The bullet cases are right by our mailbox.”
Barrios said she has lived in her home for five years and never experienced any violence so close to her subdivision during that time.
Sheriff's Office and State Police vehicles swarmed the scene Saturday evening outside The Highland Club neighborhood, south of the Shenandoah Subdivision and east of Jefferson Highway. Neat homes with manicured gardens in the upscale Highland Club neighborhood could be seen past the police tape.
Law enforcement officers covered the front end of the neighborhood, while roughly 20 marked and unmarked patrol cars blocked the entrance to the subdivision. A little before 8 p.m., an EBRSO command post arrived, ushered by deputies on motorcycles.
Residents pulled into the adjoining parking lot, trying to figure out how to get to their homes.
One woman, who did not wish to be named, arrived in her car, trying to reach her daughter. Her daughter had been at the birthday party where the shooting took place when she called her mother, panicked, saying something had happened and she wanted to go home immediately.
Neither the person killed nor the deputy involved in the shooting had been identified Saturday evening. Scrantz said investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.