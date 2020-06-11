Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker is set to formally announce she's running for mayor-president in this fall's municipal elections.

Wicker, who is currently serving her final term on the parish's Metro Council, will make her announcement at 11 a.m. Friday at Cortana Place near the Virginia College entrance, according to a news release her camp sent out Thursday afternoon.

Wicker declined to make any further comments Thursday about her candidacy or her platform.

It has been rumored for months that Wicker, a Democrat, would challenge incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome who already announced her intentions to seek a second term. Councilman Matt Watson, a Republican, has also announced his candidacy for mayor-president.

Qualifying for November's municipal elections begins July 22.

