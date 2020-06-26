Plaquemine won't be able to mark its 20th anniversary July 4th celebration because of the coronavirus, but city leaders want residents to paint the town red, white and blue.
The Iberville Parish seat was expecting to draw thousands for the July 4th Hometown Celebration. It opted against holding this year's festivities even before a recent uptick in virus activity following the partial reopening of the state.
"This decision was made before we saw the rise in cases we are seeing with the Phase II re-opening of our state in June, so it was the right decision," said Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. "We do not want to put our residents at risk.
"We are very disappointed because this would have been our 20th anniversary celebration, but we believe this is the right thing to do at this time," he added.
He said the community would hope to hold at least one Boogie on the Bayou concert this fall, but a decision will have to come later.
The city has put up Independence Day decorations, and Reeves asked residents to hang American flags and decorate their homes to show patriotism and respect for our country.