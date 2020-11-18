The Republican Party of Louisiana suggested without evidence Tuesday that the run-off for East Baton Rouge mayor-president could be "stolen."
The GOP candidate in the race didn't return telephone calls seeking comment, but incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, said it was "reckless."
Broome urged her opponent former state Rep. Steve Carter, whose image was included in post to social media, to denounce the statement and join her in asking the Louisiana GOP to retract it.
Broome wrote in a statement that she had full confidence in local and state officials to conduct fair election, adding that "any suggestion that these election officials would allow anything other than that is frankly reckless."
On Tuesday, Louisiana GOP posted a photo of Steve Carter to its Facebook and Twitter accounts along with a statement soliciting volunteer poll watchers that read: "The Capital Region cannot afford for this election to be stolen."
President Donald Trump has tried to argue that there is a link between some of the complaints of partisan poll workers and the results of the election, however, there has been no credible information to date to validate his assertions.
Broome said, "We do not need nor want these Republican talking points. They are divisive. They aren't remotely true."
A coalition of federal and state officials said there was no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in the Nov. 3 presidential election, calling the nationwide voting and counting process the "most secure in American history."
Each candidate is entitled by state law to have one poll watcher at every precinct on election day. The list of watchers must be submitted to the clerk of court by Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. Watchers are not allowed for early voting.
The social media posts followed a similarly-worded press release from the Louisiana Republican Party on Saturday which referenced without evidence claims of “voter fraud and irregularities” in other states and said “we can’t allow the same to happen in the runoff for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President.”
The chair of the state party Louis Gurvich, whose signature is affixed to the end of the press release, said in an interview Wednesday that he couldn’t comment on the statement nor the social media posts because he hadn’t yet read them.
Poll watchers are given access to all parts of the polling place during the election and during the counting and tabulation of votes. They're subject to the authority of the election commissioner and they're not allowed to electioneer or engage in any political discussions while on duty.
Clerk of Court Doug Welborn said in a statement that he welcomes "the opportunity to work with all candidates who wish to participate in this time-honored practice."
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin did not return request for comment.