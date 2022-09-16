LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday.
LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs of fans who want to move from one lot to another, though there are no guarantees since the season has already started. A number of problems contributed to major traffic woes last week.
"Anyone that wants to relocate, we’re going to help them relocate however possible," he said. "Obviously there are some difficulties now that the season has already started and with so many of these lots already filled up, but we’re going to try to accommodate people where possible."
While fans cannot normally change their spot as the season progresses, Worsham said LSU will try to move people upon request if spots are available.
Patricia France, a New Orleans resident and LSU season ticket holder for 40 years, said she was stuck in the Alex Box Stadium parking lot for hours after LSU's game against Southern last weekend.
France said she worked with LSU earlier this week to get her parking spot moved closer to the Parade Ground.
“They did switch me out, they were very apologetic and moved us back over to the east side of campus in hopes that that will be better," she said. "But something has got to be said that this was not a good situation.”
LSU said it would station more officers at critical points Saturday night and put up additional barricades.
"It is critical, for your safety and the convenience of all other vehicles on the road, that all drivers and pedestrians comply with pre- and post-game traffic plans. Moving barricades, ignoring officers’ requests, and crowding roads with foot traffic only increases danger and delays," LSU said.