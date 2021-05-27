After a big jump in the number of child drownings in Louisiana, state officials urge parents to be careful this summer.
“Water safety and drowning prevention efforts remain as important as ever, especially as families return to water activities at pools, lakes and beaches,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state’s health officer, said.
Five consecutive years of a decline in drownings among children from infancy to age 14 were followed by a 60% increase in Louisiana in 2020.
There were 15 such deaths in 2019 and 24 the next year.
Most of the drownings happened during warmer months and among children ages 1 to 4.
Despite the recently decreasing numbers of child drownings in Louisiana, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that for the years 2017 to 2019 the state had the fourth highest rate of those drownings in the country.
In the state, drowning remains the third leading cause of death for children and youth.
Kanter, the top medical official with the state’s Department of Health, said families can take several important steps to stop drownings:
• Watch children when they are in or around water at all times; avoid getting distracted.
• Teach children how to swim.
• If you own a pool or spa, install layers of protection, including a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate.
• Keep children away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments.
• Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating or participating in other open water activities.
“Parents and guardians can also prepare for potential emergencies by taking a CPR training class and learning basic water rescue skills,” Kanter said.
Centers that offer CPR training can be found at cpr.heart.org.
The prevention of child drownings is a priority of the state’s child death review panel, led by the Louisiana Department of Health, which reviews unexpected deaths among children in order to reduce future injuries and fatalities.
The state, though its Bureau of Family Health, has received grants from the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s “Pool Safely” program to stop child drownings and drain entrapments in pools and spas.
Kanter said the bureau is working with community partners to offer swim lessons, water safety education, and training for pool contractors and inspectors.
Information on preventing child and youth drownings can be found at poolsafely.gov.