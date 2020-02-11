When the nearly 100,000 monthly bus riders who traveled through the Cortana Place Transit Center needed a place to rest, they used to turn to shopping carts from the Walmart across the street — flipping them on their side to fashion a makeshift bench.

That changed Tuesday when officials with the Capital Area Transit System cut the ribbon on a new and improved transfer station that features 11 benches, three bus shelters, garbage cans, USB-charging ports and a water fountain.

"It's a great improvement. I love it," said M. Perkins, who travels through the station four to five times a week. "We're taking a step up."

The bus station serves 12 different CATS bus routes and is the first of four permanent hubs to open in Baton Rouge. The hubs are expected to cut down on the time it takes for riders to get across the city.

A north Baton Rouge hub will be located adjacent to the LSU Urgent Care Clinic and a downtown hub will be located near Florida Ave. and I-110. A fourth hub, temporarily located at the Mall of Louisiana, will be located somewhere in south Baton Rouge.

"This is just the beginning," said Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, who served on the CATS board for eight years. She thanked the local taxpayers for funding the project, which cost approximately $645,000.

For Olivia Davis, a junior at Southern University, the new station is welcome relief. The 25-year-old spends nearly 2 hours riding the bus to school, and she'd often stand in dirt or mud while she waited at the previous station.

"It's really nice," Davis said. "I feel like they're listening to people's concerns."

Councilwoman Erika Greene, who sits on the CATS Board, said the renovated station, with its additional space for bus access, will help the rest of the public transit system stay on schedule.

"This one station can get congested, which can cause the other routes to be delayed," Greene said. "This helps us with our on-time performance."

