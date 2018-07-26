Longtime East Baton Rouge Housing Authority Executive Director Richard Murray will officially leave his role July 31, after concerns about the Housing Authority’s lack of growth and an overpayments scandal overshadowed his final year at the agency.

Murray has run the Housing Authority for the past 17 years and became known as a stabilizing force after multiple previous executives faced criminal charges for their behavior while running the agency. But Housing Authority board members opted against renewing Murray’s contract for another term, and he will soon go on administrative leave.

Murray’s replacement for now will be J. Wesley Daniels Jr., who has spent the past couple of years leading the nonprofit development firm that works with the Housing Authority. Daniels will serve as acting executive director starting August 1 until the Housing Authority board decides on a permanent replacement.

“J. Daniels is very competent and capable to steer the organization and help lead it until we find that perfect match,” said Board Chairwoman Dianna Payton.

Daniels has previously worked on development and housing in Atlanta and Charlotte. He will take over the Housing Authority at a time when its role in Baton Rouge housing and redevelopment could potentially be in flux, as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration seeks to bolster a Redevelopment Authority that could also meet affordable housing needs.

When board members declined to renew Murray’s contract late last year, they grilled him over his failure to submit a $30 million affordable housing grant application that they hoped might help with the RDA’s Ardendale project, a 200 acre sit meant to revitalize Baton Rouge’s Ardenwood and Lobdell corridors.

The meeting also came after The Advocate reported on overpayments that resulted in Murray being paid more than $52,000 in extra salary dollars and Chief Operations Officer Melonie Bayham being paid an extra $22,000 over a period of nearly two years. The two told board members that they did not notice the overpayments, and the board hired auditors to investigate the wrongdoing.

Murray and Bayham paid back the money, and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor opened a probe of the incident in April.

Murray declined to comment Thursday about his future plans as he leaves the Housing Authority.

Daniels said Thursday that he will take on the role of acting executive director of the housing authority, while keeping his titles as acting CEO and COO of Partners Southeast.

He said he’s especially excited to shepherd the Housing Authority’s collaboration with the city-parish, RDA and multiple other entities working on Ardendale and trying to revive nearby communities that include Smiley Heights and Melrose East.

He said they are preparing a grant application for September to help with those plans.

“It’s more comprehensive than the sticks and bricks of housing,” he said, adding that the plan combines housing with educational opportunities.

Additionally, Daniels said, Baton Rouge has a handful of affordable developments in the pipeline.

One is a second phase of River South apartments near the Water Campus, and Partners recently secured the final piece of funding they needed to build a senior community called Cypress at Gardere. He estimated that construction for that project would begin in mid-2019, and said they expect to secure the funding they need for affordable housing in Ardendale next year as well.

Daniels said he does not plan to seek Murray’s job on a permanent basis.

Payton said search committee members expect to find a permanent director within the next six months. For now, she said they are still perfecting a job description.