Authorities arrested at least two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Zachary Alexis, 23, 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, third-offense DWI.
- Joshua Thomas, 32, 01084 Mayflower St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, possession of marijuana, no license plate, no car insurance and failure to register a vehicle.