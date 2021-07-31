HAMMOND — The promise of a crisp $50 bill was nice.

But that’s not what convinced Lasedrick Morris to finally roll up his sleeve for the coronavirus vaccine.

Like many who showed up to a cash-for-shots clinic Saturday at North Oaks Health System, the Hammond resident said it was the fast-spreading delta variant that tipped the scales.

“It’s getting scary out there, in case you missed it,” Morris said in the hospital’s waiting area moments after getting his first of two Pfizer doses. “This virus is out there.”

Morris and two colleagues, who came during lunch break from their shifts at a nearby diner, were among 500 people who streamed through Hammond’s largest hospital Saturday to claim some cash in exchange for getting vaccinated.

Fueled by $50,000 in donations to the hospital’s foundation from local officials and business leaders, the initiative promised everyone who signed up $100 in cash if they receive the vaccine — $50 after the first Pfizer shot, and the remaining $50 when they return in a few weeks for the second dose in the regimen.

As delta ravages the sparsely-inoculated state and health officials implore wary Louisianans to give vaccines a shot, the clinic offered a small but tangible inducement where lotteries, ads and door-to-door outreach has faltered.

It seemed to work.

While many of Louisiana’s vaccine sites sat empty a few weeks ago, all 500 of Saturday’s cash-for-shots appointments filled within days after opening on July 19, said North Oaks spokeswoman Melanie Zaffuto.

As delta set new case records in Louisiana this past week, vaccinations have ticked upwards — which health experts believe is linked to the more-contagious variant.

Many who arrived at North Oaks on Saturday called the cash a welcome perk, but not the main reason they showed up.

Like Morris, they cited the delta variant. Fear about what the new strain could do to them or their families became the final push in overcoming doubts spurred by rumors, conspiracy theories and social media chatter.

“We were totally against the vaccine from the get-go,” Springfield resident Cindy Henderlick said. “But we’ve lost too many people to the virus in the last couple of weeks to keep putting it off. We were going to get the vaccine regardless of the money. The money just made it a little happier.”

Henderlick got her first Pfizer shot Saturday along with her husband, Guy, their 13-year old son and one of his friends. For months, she read rumors about the vaccines causing terrible harm, she explained. It wasn’t until a friend had her talk to a doctor they both knew that Henderlick, and eventually the rest of her family, began to change their minds.

Like the Henderlicks, 29-year-old Hammond resident and cash-for-shots recipient Chelsea Meiners said she was “really hesitant” about the vaccine. On Facebook, she read about the shots harming fertility — something scientists say is untrue.

“But then I saw that Louisiana is number one for cases now,” she said after her first Pfizer shot at North Oaks.

While the cash may have convinced some people to get the jab, North Oaks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Peltier said he thinks the new surge is a bigger driver.

“It makes sense,” he said. “You had people who were ready to get vaccinated in February or March who in some cases weren’t eligible. Then things got better and mitigation measures required by the government went away. So I understand the logic of people saying, ‘do I really even need to get it?’”

“Now that they see that there’s another wave,” he continued, “it’s clearly logical that people are saying ‘I should have got it back then, I put it off, and it’s time to get it now.’”

Peltier spoke to reporters outside the hospital after leaving North Oaks’ ICU wing, where a COVID patient had died moments earlier.

North Oaks’ staff converted a post-anesthesia care unit into a secondary ICU last week as the facility logged a record number of coronavirus patients.

“We continue to lose patients,” Peltier said. “This is as bad as it has been in any of the previous waves.”

Though the surge continues apace, Morris said his first shot brought a measure of relief: “This was the best thing that could’ve happened to me.”