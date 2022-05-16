The owner of a Denham Springs tubing company faces both a lawsuit claiming his business' negligence caused a man to drown last summer and accusations of sexual battery involving a juvenile.
Last week, the family of 53-year-old Keith Hilliard, who drowned while floating on an inner tube down the Amite River the previous summer, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging Tiki Tubing, LLC is responsible.
The popular water sports company is owned by 66-year-old John Cooper Fore, who did not immediately return requests for comment Monday. However, authorities had just booked Fore into the Livingston Parish Detention Center that morning on one count of sexual battery in a case involving a juvenile victim.
Fore's bond, which he had not made by Monday afternoon, was set at $25,000.
A call to the Tiki Tubing company was not returned.
The lawsuit comes roughly a year after the Denham Springs business faced increased scrutiny when two of their patrons drowned and dozens more were stranded on the volatile Amite in a matter of weeks. Excessive rainfall that summer made the normally risky river even more dangerous to travel, raising the water level and submerging debris.
The Amite already had a long and deadly history prior to Hilliard's accident stretching back decades. The local fire protection district had grown to dread the summer months knowing they would have to be on high alert for repeat calls of wayward tubers in distress.
So many incidents were reported that the local government finally passed river safety laws to prevent further tragedies — an unusual move in a parish reluctant to infringe on the rights of small businesses.
Hilliard, the father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard and two other children, had hoped to spend a relaxing Father's Day weekend with his family by renting rubber inner tubes that Saturday morning. But a few minutes after entering the river, he fell out of his tube into the water and didn't resurface. He was later found unresponsive and dragged to land, the lawsuit says.
Family members took turns performing CPR after his body was removed from the river.
The Hilliard family has said the river was filled with dangerous objects that hampered their searches.
Hilliard's wife said that one of her sons, who swam to his father when he went under, cut his stomach on barbed wire while trying to get his dad to safety, and she scraped her knee on metal piping as she attempted to scale the steep bank.
Ma’Khail Hilliard, who watched as his father's body was bagged and carried away by the coroner, said his family was "covered in mud" and that "there were sharp, metal objects in the water."
"It didn’t look like a place where a family should go,” he said.
The lawsuit blames Tiki Tubing for failing to offer life jackets for adults — even for those who could not swim, like Keith Hillard.
Representatives with the tubing company assured Hilliard's wife the river was "safe and shallow," and that if someone fell into the water they would only need to stand up because it was "waist deep or less," the complaint says.
Hilliard's wife was also told life jackets were only available for children because adults weren't in danger in such a shallow river, the lawsuit says. But when Hilliard's tube capsized, he sunk into water that was more than six feet deep and was unable to stand, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit claims Tiki Tubing misinformed its patrons of the river's depth and dangers, did not provide safety equipment to those on the river and failed to train their employees for emergency situations, among other grievances.
Ultimately, the company was "liable, negligent, and at fault," the lawsuit says.
Staff writer Leah Vann contributed to this report.