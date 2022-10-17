East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night.
Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
The frustration only intensified when officials said the federal government was pressuring the parish to fix stormwater problems immediately or face federal enforcement — but local leaders said a non-disclosure agreement bars them from discussing details.
“That makes this all stink,” one man yelled as officials explained the non-disclosure agreement, which they say covers negotiations with federal regulators over the city-parish stormwater system’s repeated violations of the Clean Water Act.
That lack of information also prompted the first two public indications from members of the Metro Council that they were likely to vote against the fee. Brandon Noel and Aaron Moak both said they would vote against the fee on Oct. 26 unless they are given more insight into the negotiations with federal regulators.
“If we can’t get all the information before (the vote), I'm a no,” Noel said. “I don’t see a path for me supporting this because I don’t have enough information.”
For weeks, city-parish officials have said the stormwater fee is necessary to stave off federal action that could go as far as a consent decree. But they have said a “nondisclosure agreement” between the city-parish and the federal government bars them from answering questions about the timeline and details of the potential federal enforcement that is driving the fee.
“East Baton Rouge parish is facing federal enforcement action for a lack of proper management of its stormwater system,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. “The bottom line for why it’s not properly managed is we have $9 million a year going to stormwater management when we should have $40 million a year.”
In a Thursday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, blasted what he called a lack of transparency around the process.
“Don’t they work for us?” asked 41-year-old Shanna Plaisance. “How can they sign a non-disclosure agreement to not answer the taxpayer’s questions? They work for me, I don’t work for them.”
Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill attempted to clarify the NDA, telling the crowd “when two legal entities come together and have a conversation, it’s not unusual for them to sign a non disclosure agreement.” The crowd quickly shouted him down after his response.
The Metro Council voted to create a stormwater utility district last month and announced plans to vote Oct. 26 on a stormwater utility fee that will fund the district.
During the Sept. 14 public meeting over the utility district, officials with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration repeatedly warned council members that failing to approve the district and the fee could lead to "federal enforcement action" but declined to elaborate further, citing a “gag order” that was later clarified to be a non-disclosure agreement.
By declaring the stormwater system a public utility, which is allowed by a law approved by a legislature this spring, council members can impose a fee without having to put the issue before voters as a tax based on property values.
Details for the stormwater utility fee, which will generate $36.5 million annually, were unveiled Oct. 6. Property owners will be charged $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface — areas where construction prevents stormwater from being absorbed into the ground — on their property. The fee will be levied annually on property tax bills beginning at the end of 2023, according to the proposal.
Meeting attendees repeatedly referred to the fee as a “tax” that won’t be voted on by the public.
“It’s not a fee, it’s a tax, but it’s a nicer to say a fee instead of a tax,” said 65-year-old Joy Womack, who presented Noel with a petition in opposition to the fee that she said had more than 400 signatures she’s collected since Friday.
The meeting broke down after about 30 minutes and city-parish officials were left to individually answer questions from small groups of residents that approached them. Many people simply left the meeting because they were unable to hear.
On top of $10 million from the general fund used for drainage maintenance, the utility fee will allow the city-parish to spend $46.2 million every year on stormwater work, city-parish officials said.
The fee will fund drainage projects, stormwater system maintenance, street sweeping and other measures that limit pollutants in stormwater runoff, officials said.
The fee will be collected from all property owners in Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas, including churches, nonprofit organizations, businesses and governmental entities, according to the proposal. Parcels in the separate cities of Baker, Central and Zachary are not covered because those communities have their own municipal separate storm sewer systems.