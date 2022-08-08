First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert has been urging his council colleagues for the past few months to consider term limits for themselves and the parish president.
Robert says term limits would keep people from becoming entrenched, foster turnover that could spur term-limited local officials to seek higher office and create openings for residents to fill vacated parish posts.
"It wasn't intended to be a lifetime career. It was intended to be a service, a service for any particular citizen," Robert said.
From one of the council committees that Robert chairs, he has pressed for the change without a significant call from the public in meetings and in the face of some concern from first-term Parish President Clint Cointment, but the full council has agreed to debate next month putting the matter to the voters, probably next year.
Term limits would require an amendment to the parish's home rule charter, which is Ascension's governing constitution, and only the voters can make that change.
In interviews recently at Gonzales eatery the Country Kitchen, residents offered a mix of views. Some said they favored term limits of varying lengths, while others said they worried requiring turnover could bring in new elected officials worse than the ones currently in place.
Some also noted out there's no guarantee people will run, pointing to the recent qualification period for parish School Board, where eight people were elected without opposition, including one candidate who had never held the seat before.
James "Gilly" Berthelot, a 72-year-old Gonzales resident and brother of former legislator and current Gonzales City Councilman Johnny Berthelot, said he thinks four terms would be enough to accomplish some things. Sherrie Stephens, 62, of Geismar, said she favored maybe two terms.
"You don't want somebody in there that's going to be in there for a long, long term and is going to have too much ... influence," Stephens said over a fried catfish lunch.
Robert's proposal comes after the council went through a sweeping change in the last election cycle, absent term limits. Growth and infrastructure were major focuses of those races in the fall of 2019. Nine of 11 council incumbents were challenged.
In five instances, the newcomers, including Robert, beat incumbents for a seat. A sixth seat, in St. Amant, went to Chase Melancon, a first-term candidate, without opposition after incumbent Councilman Randy Clouatre chose not to run. Cointment also won a four-person race for the open parish president's seat.
President Cointment recently pointed out that voters can term-limit officials every four years and has asked the council that, if it does pursue term limits, to consider four terms. That way, he said, elected officials have enough time to learn government, see through some projects and pass on institutional knowledge to new officials.
"So, there's a double-edged sword here. There's support of term limits so you don't have, quote, career politicians, I assume, and then it is a situation where you create term limits and you stop the citizens from allowing them to select who they want to be represented by," he told the council last week.
Robert had initially proposed a lifetime limit of three terms but has upped the number to four with a requirement that one of those terms not be consecutive. The latter measure failed to get council backing last week as members wanted more time to look at the idea.
The clock on term limits wouldn't take effect until Jan. 1, 2024, meaning sitting incumbents would be able to take advantage of the full extent of the time allowed in office if voters did approve term limits, Robert said.
Currently the Ascension president and council members can serve an unlimited number of terms. Through the years, some council members have been able to remain in office for years, while some seats and, often, the parish president's office, have flipped over every four years.
The longest serving person now on the council is Dempsey Lambert, who is in his fifth four-year term.
Lambert, who represents the fast-growing Galvez area, was one of the four incumbents who survived an election challenge in 2019 amid criticism of his votes on new development, winning a new term by 39 votes over Cheryl Malbrough.
More recently, Lambert was among five members who survived attempted recalls last year over growth policies and his participation in move by the council majority to briefly remove Cointment as drainage head. Organizers couldn't get enough signatures to force recall elections in any case.
In an interview Lambert echoed some of Cointment's concerns about term limits, including the length of time it takes to gain one's footing in government and to see slow-moving projects to completion.
He pointed to the Henderson Bayou floodgate, levee and pump station, which are meant to halt Amite River backwater flooding from pushing up Henderson Bayou into the Galvez area.
First envisioned in the early 1980s when the region's drainage sales tax was proposed, the $21 million project ended up being the most expensive civil works ever constructed by parish government when it was finished in late 2014 after years of debate, planning, financing and permitting.
Lambert picked up the torch from his grandfather, Gilbert Buratt, a deceased former police juror and councilman who represented Lambert's district before him and had advocated for the project for years beforehand.
"This was a 30-year project, and I completed it with the help of the guys and the ladies. ... You just can't come in here one term and get anything done for your district ," Lambert said.
Designed based on the floodwaters of 1983, the then new floodgate was overcome in the historic August 2016 flood, which surpassed the waters of the previous record inundation.
Lambert, who once proposed having six-year council terms, said he can't support limits any fewer than four terms but wants to let the voters decide.
On Thursday, Councilwoman Teri Casso prevailed in a move to defer action on Robert's proposal until the council meets in mid-September in Gonzales. She wants the council to have workshops to study the idea further first.
As part of that deferral, Robert has asked the parish's attorney to determine if the measure can take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, if the proposal is on the ballot in the fall of 2023.
Councilman Melancon had said he wanted the measure on that ballot when the governor, the council and parish president and doesn't favor off-cycle elections for such a change.