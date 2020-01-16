With the threat of rain looming Saturday, LSU officials are keeping the parade celebrating the football team's national championship win this week short.
"We're doing trailer-style floats wrapped with graphics and filled with players and coaches," Robert Munson, the university's senior associate athletic director, said Thursday. "We're going to have about six to eight of them. It's not going to be very long."
Forecasters with the National Weather Service have set the chances for rain on Saturday at 50% with a high near 75 degrees.
The parade is set to roll at 11 a.m. from LSU's School of Music regardless of rain, Munson said. It would only be cancelled if there is severe weather on Saturday.
Should that occur, the planned ceremony inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at noon will still take place.
The university announced earlier this week the celebration in the PMAC would include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharron Weston Broome and other noted officials.
Besides the football team and coaching staff, Saturday's parade will include the Golden Band from Tigerland, the LSU cheerleaders and former players and dignitaries, the university has revealed.
The parade will make its way to the Maravich Center, from the School of Music, along Dalrymple Drive, taking a left on Field House Drive and then traversing down North Stadium Drive and Victory Hill.
Free parking on campus will be available in lots 107, 109 and 110 (at the Nicholson Gateway area), lot 401 (south stadium), 402 and 404 (Nicholson extension), lots 304, 305 and 309 (The Oaks at Patrick F. Taylor) as well as lots around the LSU Student Union.
RV parking will be in lot 407 off Skip Bertman Drive.
The campus will open at 8 a.m. Saturday for tailgating.