In her first public comments since pulling support for the stormwater utility fee, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pinned the blame for confusion over a non-disclosure agreement concealing a proposed stormwater fee negotiations with the federal government on the Parish Attorney's Office and said she'd like her staffers who signed it to be released from the NDA.
"It was all birthed out of the Parish Attorney's Office, and we, like any other person usually does, if your attorney is telling you something, then that's what you do," Broome said.
Broome's Thursday afternoon interview with The Advocate came after she issued a late-night statement on Tuesday that asked for the controversial fee to be removed from next Wednesday's agenda. Support for the fee from the council evaporated on Tuesday after Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves tweeted that no NDA existed between the federal government and the city-parish regarding negotiations over federal action against Baton Rouge's stormwater system, contrary to public comments made by Broome's administration in prior weeks.
"I feel like I operated in good faith, that I did not drop the ball, that I operated on the information that was told to me by the Parish Attorney's Office and by my staff," Broome said, adding that she would like to see the Plan of Government changed so her office has its own executive attorney.
The Parish Attorney's Office has not responded to requests for comment.
Staffers for Broome consistently pointed to the NDA when asked why the proposed fee, which would have raised $36.5 million annually for drainage work, needed to be approved. Council members and the public were told that federal enforcement action that could go as far as a consent decree was imminent.
While Broome has no power over the Parish Attorney's Office, she said she would like to see her staffers who signed the NDA released from it in order share more information about the federal enforcement. Broome has not signed an NDA, she said.
"I'm for transparency, I'm for open communication, I'm for get all the facts out," Broome said. "I'm not trying to push any type of NDA. I never have and I never will."
Broome provided clarity on the timeline for federal action, saying she was told during an Aug. 30 meeting with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials that the city-parish's annual stormwater plan must be submitted in January and include funding in place to make improvements to the stormwater system. If that doesn't happen, enforcement negotiations would begin and a federal takeover of the stormwater system would be on the table, Broome said.
"On August 30th, there was an agreement that we would get a plan to EPA and DEQ, a preliminary plan in October, followed by a revamp in November and a final plan in January," Broome said. "Because part of our plan included a dedicated funding source to close our compliance gap, we immediately went into action to implement this stormwater fee."
Council members have voiced frustration and a feeling of mistrust with Broome's office since Tuesday, and Broome said she intends to hold meetings with the council in order to rebuild that trust and come up with a new plan for funding stormwater projects in the parish.
"I am very optimistic that we will talk," Broome said. "We may have some agreement, we may have some disagreements, but at the end of the day I believe the council wants the same thing that I want, and that's to do what's best for the citizens of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.