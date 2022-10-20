East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome holds up a Stormwater Utility Fee Frequently Asked Questions pamphlet during an announcement of the parish-wide stormwater utility fee that the city-parish administration hopes the Metro Council will approve in the coming weeks, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the council chambers. Rick Speer, left, is Director of the city-parish Dept. of Environmental Services, and Fred Raiford, center, is city-parish Director of Transportation & Drainage.