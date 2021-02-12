Cold and potentially icy weather is coming at the worst time for school children — they won't get a snow day.
Forecasters are warning that ice or snow could invade the Baton Rouge area Monday and Monday night, but with the Mardi Gras holiday, classes are already out for many students until Ash Wednesday. Temperatures could bottom out in the low 20s and maybe upper teens Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service on Friday noted an increase in the chance that ice or snow could extend well into the region. There's at least a 10 percent chance of at least a glazing of ice as far south as Assumption Parish, with chances increasing going northward.
"The areas most likely to see impacts are those ... generally farther northwest, with the highest probabilities across Wilkinson County (Mississippi) and northern Pointe Coupee Parish," forecasters said.
Three days out, it appeared the worst weather would begin just after daybreak Monday around New Roads and St. Francisville, at midday across northern Baton Rouge and in the afternoon south and east of Baton Rouge.
Temperatures are expected to drop to their lowest points of the year so far, putting people, pets, plants and pipes at risk. Tropical plants are particularly sensitive.
“You need to get them indoors, in your garage or carport, or protected in the corner of a patio,” Heather Kirk-Ballard, an LSU AgCenter consumer horticulturist, said in a statement. Tropical and other cold-sensitive plants need their bases covered with a 4- to 6-inch layer of mulch if you cannot bring them inside.
Vegetable gardens should be watered and immature cool-season plants should be covered. Strawberry and blueberry plants should also be covered, particularly if there are fruit or blossoms present. Citrus trees should be covered completely if temperatures will be below 32 for six hours or more.
Other tips:
- Insulate water pipes, perhaps with electric heat tape with a built-in thermostat.
- Install insulating faucet covers.
- Temporarily cover vents around your home’s foundation.
- Bring water hoses indoors.
- Open the cabinets under the sinks in your kitchen and bathrooms to allow heated indoor air to circulate around water pipes.
- Keep your heat on if you normally turn it down at night.
- Insulate your outdoor water meter box and be sure its lid is on tight.
- Let faucets run at a slow trickle, not a full stream, so water pressure doesn't drop for firefighters responding to emergencies.
- Make sure everyone in your household knows where the main water shut-off valve is and check it to make sure it isn’t stuck.
- If your pipes freeze, it's best to call a plumber. Do-it-yourselfers should heat pipes slowly.