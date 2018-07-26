Since the relentless heat hasn’t given the Baton Rouge area a break, a local church is trying.
Power in the Word World Ministries is giving away box fans to senior citizens on government assistance. The church has distributed more than 50 fans in the past week, said the Rev. Ronnie Williams, the church’s pastor, and it continues to receive requests.
“Many of the senior recipients of these fans don't have working air conditioners in their homes,” Williams said.
While humidity levels have dropped recently to make south Louisiana just a little more bearable, state environmental officials Thursday cautioned people sensitive to bad air to avoid overexerting themselves while outdoors.
Ozone levels would cause unhealthy air quality Thursday afternoon for sensitive groups, according to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. It said the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion between 7 a.m. and midnight Thursday.
The agency’s air quality alert covered Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. A separate alert covered the Lake Charles area.
The DEQ also asked people to drive less and ensure vehicles are in good condition, and to operate gas-powered lawn equipment and refuel vehicles after 6 p.m.
After temperatures in the upper 90s last week, readings have been closer to normal, in the low 90s, this week and by next week highs in the Baton Rouge area could be only in the upper 80s. Rain chances, however, will increase.
Several individuals and organizations have helped with the Power in the Word World Ministries's efforts to get box fans to seniors in need of relief.
State Sen. Regina Barrow, AFL-CIO President Louis Reine, the United Association of Journeymen Plumbers and Steam Fitters Local Union, Camelot College and the Windsor Christian Child Development Center have donated to the cause, and Williams said the church also will accept donations from the public.
To receive a fan, seniors must register in advance by calling (225) 907-3310 or (225) 928-3005. Recipients must present proof of being 60 or older and proof of any form of government assistance.
Fans will be distributed at 11 a.m. Sunday at Power in the Word World Ministries, 2618 Wooddale Blvd., on the campus of Camelot College. Williams said the church will provide one fan per qualified senior as long as supplies last.