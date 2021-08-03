When University Medical Center in New Orleans was inundated with COVID patients during the first three surges, a unoccupied unit typically used for filming scenes from “NCIS: New Orleans” became the RICU — the respiratory intensive care unit.
As the coronavirus went into retreat over the spring and summer, the unit closed. Staff breathed a sigh of relief.
But now, even as the fourth surge sets records for hospitalized COVID patients, the TV-set-turned-RICU remains empty.
“It’s not the physical space,” said Dr. Kyle Happel, a pulmonary critical care doctor and professor at LSU Health Sciences Center. “We just don’t have the people to staff it. Unless we can get influxes of providers from areas that are highly vaccinated where they’re just not seeing the surge, I don’t know what we’re going to do. You can’t just make nurses.”
As hospitals ride out the worst wave of COVID patients to date, it is with more patients and fewer staff than ever before. The situation is dire. Staff requests from 46 hospitals sent to the Louisiana Department of Health show that hospitals across the state have requested approximately the following:
- 48 physicians
- 41 nurse practitioners
- 184 respiratory therapists
- 978 ICU, medical and emergency nurses
- 165 licensed practical nurses
- 34 nursing assistants
- 34 pharmacists
- 215 other providers, including 105 pediatric physicians
Louisiana forwarded the staffing requests to the federal government last week, and on Monday, Washington responded by dispatching a 33-member disaster support team to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
While grateful for the help, state officials — who requested nearly 1,700 reinforcements — are under no illusion that the federal government will be able to fill in all the gaps.
“We have made rather unprecedented requests to our federal partners,” Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said at a press briefing Monday. “We will make additional such requests but that is a very limited resource and we do not expect the feds to provide us all the staff that we need.”
To help alleviate the shortages, Louisiana plans to spend nearly $14 million to fly in doctors and nurses from other states. It has contracted with two staffing agencies, and is preparing to beef up hospital capacity at sites in both Baton Rouge and Monroe.
On the forms submitted to LDH, most hospitals — 36 of 46 — indicated nurses were taking on higher ratios of patients, a situation that is exhausting for nurses and potentially dangerous for patients.
With a two-to-one ratio, critical care nurses can easily keep an eye on both patients. But that becomes much harder when another patient is added to the load, as most hospitals are now doing. “It can be an impossible task,” said Jordan Miller, an ICU nurse at Baton Rouge General. “We have patients whose stability can change in seconds.”
Nineteen of the 46 hospitals had canceled elective procedures. Eight had opened alternate locations, and 14 reported patients spilling over into places such as hallways and cafeterias.
Children’s Hospital New Orleans requested 181 additional workers, including 105 pediatric specialists. The hospital is at full capacity after an extraordinarily busy respiratory virus season in summer.
“We can’t hire enough team members to meet the needs,” said Dr. Leron Finger, chief quality officer at Children’s. "Everyone is just operating at 105% capacity.”
Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria asked for 161 reinforcements, including 75 nurses. UMC requested 115 hospital workers, including 56 nurses and 12 environmental service workers. Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Medical Northshore each requested 88.
Already, shortages are leading to a lesser standard of care, hospital officials said Monday.
“When you come inside our walls, it is quite obvious to you that these are the darkest days of this pandemic,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. “We are no longer giving adequate care to patients.”
Ochsner Health, the state’s largest hospital system, has experienced a 25% increase in its COVID hospitalizations since Friday. It had 801 patients across its 40 hospitals as of Tuesday, jumping from 643 just a few days earlier.
“Our hospitals are full. Our staff are tired. We have beds, but we don’t have doctors and nurses and people to care for these patients,” said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, Ochsner’s medical director of hospital quality, at Monday’s press conference.
And the fear is that shrinking staff and an avalanche of patients will lead to triaging care: deciding who gets precious resources like drugs in short supply, machines to deliver oxygen, respiratory therapists to adjust ventilators and nurses to monitor dialysis machines.
“I would like to think that we will never be put in a situation of having to deny someone life-sustaining care, but I don’t know that we can say that won’t happen,” said Happel.
Louisiana’s first wave of out-of-state reinforcements is scheduled to arrive Wednesday at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City Campus; it will include 100 health care workers capable of staffing 90 acute care beds and 20 ICU beds. Another round of staffers is expected to arrive at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe next week.
“We are going to be a relief valve for our community,” said Trisha Guidry, Baton Rouge General’s chief operating officer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards instated an indoor mask mandate on Monday in an effort to flatten cases and relieve the unsustainable load on hospitals.
“The hope with the mask mandate is that this will curb some of the severity and the strain we’re all feeling, but the fear is that it’s too late,” said Dr. Kara Ward, an emergency and critical care physician at LSU Health Sciences Center.
Providers have not yet requested crisis standards of care from the LDH, which would recognize the influx of patients as an emergency that requires allocation of scarce medical resources — and, in a worst-case scenario, the deprivation of life-sustaining care. But medical workers in the thick of the worst surge worry it’s not far off.
“It’s definitely coming if we continue on this trajectory,” said Ward. “And coming much sooner than any of us are ready.”
In the meantime, patients who need medical care for any reason will suffer. Patients who visit the emergency room for things like strokes and heart attacks or visit the trauma bay for shootings and car accidents will be met by longer wait times and a staff stretched thin.
“Anyone who has anything not COVID, they’re getting hosed,” said Happel.
-Staff writer Julian E.J. Sorapuru contributed to this story.