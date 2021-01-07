GONZALES — An Ascension Parish man shot his father and the family dog in a dispute Wednesday evening over guns, sheriff's deputies said.
The father of Jonathan Landry, 22, of the Gonzales area, had accused his son of stealing guns from a locked compartment in the family home, sheriff's deputies said in a statement Thursday. Landry then shot his father, who is also named Jonathan Landry, deputies said.
The family dog was also hit.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the family home off Thurston McCrory Road near Gonzales, deputies said.
Landry, the father, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds, deputies said.
Landry, the son, was arrested and booked Wednesday in Ascension Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder and cruelty to animals, deputies said.
He remained in the parish jail near Donaldsonville Thursday waiting on the setting of bail, online jail records say.
The dog is expected to recover from its wounds, deputies said.