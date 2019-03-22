The eastbound lanes of the Sunshine Bridge are now open with repairs finishing ahead of schedule.
The lanes opened around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development press release. The lanes were originally scheduled to open Saturday morning.
Emergency structural repairs began on the Sunshine Bridge following a barge crash in October 2018. The DOTD said westbound lanes will continue to have temporary closures through Monday.
Maintenance work, previously contracted before the October 2018 accident, will begin on Monday and is expected be completed later this year.