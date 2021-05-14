A motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning on Highway 3089 in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Ryan Andrade, 26, of Geismar, was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when 21-year-old Thibodaux resident Ray Vega entered the same lane from a service road without yielding.
As a result, Andrade, who State Police say was speeding at the time, crashed into the passenger side of Vega's truck and died at the scene.
Vega was uninjured.
Toxicology samples from both drivers were sent to a lab; police say the investigation is ongoing.