An Assumption Parish man physically assaulted his wife and fired a gun inside and outside his house Thursday night while two children were in the home, deputies said.
As deputies arrived, James E. Marshall III, 42, was still armed and going in and out of the home on Jones Street in the small Bertrandville community along Bayou Lafourche and La. 1 in north-central Assumption, according to a sheriff's statement Friday.
Marshall eventually went back inside. Deputies set up a perimeter and were able to convince Marshall to leave the home and surrender himself, according to Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.
Deputies said they later learned that Marshall had become violent after a personal dispute with his wife. Investigators found two handguns in the home, deputies added.
No one was injured in the incident Thursday night, Cavalier said.
Deputies arrested Marshall and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on counts of illegal use of firearms or dangerous instruments and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Marshall remained Friday in parish jail with bail of $100,000, deputies said.