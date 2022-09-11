James "Jotto" Weams sat at the head of the table at his 105th birthday party Sunday afternoon, greeting well-wishers in the same calm, unflappable way he's lived his life.
"He's always even-keeled, no drama and soft-spoken," his granddaughter Shantel Womack said at the party held at a Prairieville restaurant.
"He just wants to help everybody be happy," she said.
Growing up around him, Womack said, she remembers how her grandfather "would help anybody, give everybody anything he could."
Weams continues to serve as a deacon at Shiloh Church in Prairieville, where, before the pandemic, he would read the devotional scriptures that opened Sunday services and say a prayer.
A native of Ascension Parish, Weams worked in the U.S. Department of Defense shipyards in California during World War II. Back home after the war, he took up carpentry and also farmed with his wife, the late Della Johnson Weams.
They sold their produce to local grocery stores and at a roadside stand they opened on Airline Highway.
At his birthday party Sunday, Weams was surrounded by many of his seven children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as friends and longtime neighbors.
When asked how he thought people could live their best lives, he said, "Know how to treat people. Have a good heart, and good mind and obedience to God."
Sunday was a special day, he said.
"I thank the good Lord," he said, a smile lighting up his face.