The River Center Branch Library could be open by summer if the city-parish and its contractors are able to resolve issues at an upcoming mediation, Darryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer, said Wednesday.

The parties — there are approximately nine — have agreed to sit down Nov. 2. with an unidentified mediator with expertise in construction disputes, Gissel said.

Repairs are expected to cost nearly $2 million, according to a report released by contractors last month. The original cost estimate for the building was $19 million.

Construction on the library was halted in April when the welding failed on the beams that support the cantilever, the building feature that hangs out on the north side of the building. The once-noisy construction site has been silent since, the cantilever held in place by four giant hydraulic jacks.

As authorities investigated what went wrong, the city-parish geared up for a potential lawsuit against its contractors to force them to assume liability for the cost overruns and construction delay. Contractors refused to attend public meetings or answer questions from the media, prompting public officials to assume they were concerned about legal liability questions as well.

Mediation would avoid a lengthy and expensive trial. Though non-binding, it could allow the city-parish and its contractors to decide, out of court, how to spread out the costs.

The design and construction of any part of a building involves multiple architects, engineers and builders, Gissel said. Through mediation, he said, each company involved could agree to shoulder a part of the additional cost proportionate to their involvement.

Parish Librarian Spencer Watts said he's just hopeful that all the parties involved can reach an agreement so construction can resume as soon as possible.

If the groups are successful Nov. 2, construction could resume by the middle of that month. Construction and move-in would take another few months, weather depending, meaning the River Center Branch would be finished by summer of 2019, according to Gissel and Watts.