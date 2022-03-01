As many Louisianans enjoyed king cake and daiquiris Tuesday, Danylo Cheked was watching videos of Russian rockets pummel his hometown.
“I’ve seen all my friends having fun, drinking and stuff,” the LSU student said. “I’m not even thinking of leaving my apartment.”
Cheked and a handful of other Ukrainian students from LSU joined organizers for a protest on the steps of the state capital as parades rolled across South Louisiana for the state's first fully-open Mardi Gras in two years.
The 23-year-old student is from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. For the past few days, his home city has been pummeled by Russian tanks, infantry and air raids as part of an unprovoked invasion that has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced thousands more, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
On Tuesday, Russian forces ramped up attacks on crowded urban areas populated by civilians.
Russian rockets struck the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv. Explosions leveled Kyiv’s main TV tower, near a residential area, in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a “blatant campaign of terror.”
As their families hunker down in Kyiv — making do with supplies of food bought hastily as the Russian invasion began and rushing to bomb shelters when air raid sirens sound — the students said they’re trying to help in any way they can.
“We want to spread the word that it’s not just Ukraine that is under attack, it’s democracy that’s under attack,” said Mykola Koval, an LSU sophomore from Kyiv studying microbiology. “They’re killing civilians, they’re killing kids.”
The students marched in a circle outside the capitol, shouting “Slava Ukraini” and “Heroyam Slava.” The slogan translates to “glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes.”
Koval’s father is in Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, a military reserve component of the country’s army, but hasn’t seen combat yet, he said.
The start of fighting last week caught many of the half-dozen-or-so Ukrainian students who came to the capitol Tuesday off guard.
“Nobody expected that,” said Cheked. The 23-year-old microbiology student didn’t sleep for two days because he felt “devastated” by the images and video pouring out of the country, he said.
Since then, the students have continued receiving real-time video updates from friends and family in Ukraine, mostly through cloud-based messaging service Telegram.
The videos show harrowing images from the ground: A government building blown up by a rocket attack in Kharkiv; smoke rising from the obliterated Kyiv TV tower; and civilian dwellings with windows and walls torn away by explosions.
The students have taken heart, though, in the Ukrainian military’s fierce resistance to the invasion thus far — and in Zelenskyy, who some at Tuesday’s protest called a “hero” for the stoicism he has shown while the Russians advance.
And some of the images sent from home give them hope.
One photo showed a shuttered Kyiv storefront vulgar, defiant message for Russian troops, echoing a now-famous response border guards on a remote island gave to a Russian warship demanding they surrender.