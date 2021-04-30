The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge says that while Gov. John Bel Edwards relaxed statewide mask mandates, parishioners must still wear them when they attend Mass.
In a note to pastors this week, Bishop Michael Duca said churches could revise the steps they take to combat the coronavirus. He said pastors could reduce social distancing requirements but that those attending services need masks.
"I think wearing the mask and reducing physical distancing as needed reflects our experience that even in parishes where physical distancing has mostly disappeared (but masks are mostly worn), the virus is not easily spread at Mass, if at all," he wrote.
He said masks would not be required at outdoor church functions unless a large number of people attend and social distancing is difficult.
Duca leads 212,000 Catholics across 12 civil parishes around Baton Rouge. The diocese has 64 churches.
The bishop had said before that he assessed weekly whether to change pandemic guidelines for those under his charge. Since March 2020, he has granted a dispensation to Catholics allowing them to miss Mass on Sundays and holy days, while encouraging other forms of worship. For a time last year, he closed churches altogether.
Portions of a memo reviewed by The Advocate made no mention of the status of the dispensation.
Rev. Paul Yi, the pastor at St. George, said in a note to his flock Friday that an end to coronavirus restrictions would come eventually.
"While there are many diverse opinions about continued mask use in church, we will continue to request everyone attending Mass at St. George to wear masks," Yi wrote. "This will not be forever."
Until last weekend, the church had roped off every other pew and designated seats for groups or singles. Last weekend, all pews were open and parishioners were told to sit where they felt comfortable.
"People are returning to church in large numbers, and we want everyone to feel safe and protected while attending Mass," Yi wrote. "We will revisit this issue in the coming weeks as more and more people are vaccinated."