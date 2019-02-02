CONVENT — A Lutcher man faces up to 60 years in state prison after a St. James Parish jury found him guilty Thursday of a 2016 slaying in which the 19-year-old victim identified the accused shooter before his death, prosecutors said.
Witnesses told St. James sheriff's deputies that Darrell Johnson was gunned down in an ambush-style attack near the front door of his aunt's mobile home on Courseault Street in Lutcher on June 15, 2016, prosecutors in St. James Parish said.
Johnson identified Burnell Gordon, 37, of 2445 N. Central Street, as the person who had shot him to three different people, including medical staff, prosecutors said Friday. And the 911 caller who alerted police to the shooting also identified Gordon as the shooter.
During a three-day trial in Convent, Gordon's defense attorneys maintained his innocence but also said in opening arguments that someone had robbed Gordon's home and held his children gunpoint shortly before Johnson's slaying.
Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin, said deputies had received no complaint about the alleged robbery at the time.
Prosecutors Adam Koenig and Steven Tureau pointed out in closing arguments that the defense attorneys' claims provided a motive for Gordon's attack on Johnson, despite Gordon's claim of innocence.
Gordon, who turned himself in to sheriff's detectives shortly after the slaying, was initially arrested on counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gordon has two past felony convictions for narcotics-related charges, prosecutors said.
On Thursday, jurors rejected the second-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence, and instead voted 11-1 to convict him of manslaughter and on the firearms charge.
District Court Judge Tess Stromberg deferred sentencing until April 29, pending a pre-sentencing investigation.