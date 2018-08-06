A woman was missing and a man was rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after their sailboat was found unoccupied in the lake, officials said Monday.
Michael Lee Farley, 43, was rescued about one mile north of Lakeshore Drive around 7 a.m. Monday, the Coast Guard said. He was reported to be in good condition.
Sadie Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, was still missing, the Coast Guard said.
Nikki Thibodeaux-Dowden, of Baton Rouge, said her sister Sadie recently moved to New Orleans from Baton Rouge for work.
Friends and workout buddies of Thibodeaux held a vigil in her honor Monday evening at the Southern Oaks Athletic Club in Baton Rouge where she often attended classes. A group of about 40 people stood in a circle holding hands and praying for Thibodeaux's rescue.
"God, I thank you for the wonderful person that she is. I thank you that her story is such a good one — a story that shows that you've got a plan for her, a plan to prosper her and not to harm her," REFIT instructor Ashley Townsend prayed during the vigil. "God, I pray that you would help us lift each other up and draw each other close … as we wait for the glorious execution of your plans."
Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of an unmanned sailing vessel, the Good Humor, with a dog and cellphones on board. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched overnight for the missing people.
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman said the man and woman had been boating Sunday when they went into the water for unknown reasons.
The man's boat was found near the University of New Orleans campus. It was unoccupied and adrift in the lake, police said.
Thibodeaux-Dowden said her sister had previously been out on the boat with Farley, who owns the vessel. The family was waiting for law enforcement to shed more light on what happened, she said.
New Orleans Fire Department Capt. Edwin Holmes said his agency was assisting in the search along with the Police Department, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Coast Guard.
Holmes said they will continue to search for Thibodeaux on Tuesday if she is not found before then.
A Coast Guard official said a motorist traveling southbound on the Causeway called authorities to report seeing what may have been a person in the water. The Coast Guard said that prompted the agency to send personnel to search water near the bridge about 2½ miles from the south shore.
The Coast Guard official said it wasn't immediately clear whether that report may be related to the search for Thibodeaux.
"We've all just been numb today at the thought of not knowing where she is and not knowing if she's OK," said Claire Harvison, also a REFIT instructor who helped organize the vigil. "We're crying out to God … in a time when all of us feel paralyzed. There's really nothing we can do but to pray and to gather in community and to walk through this together."
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Coast Guard at (504) 365-2200 or the NOPD at (504) 658-6030.