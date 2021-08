Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to speak Saturday afternoon on Hurricane Ida and the statewide efforts to prepare for the storm.

Ida was traveling over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and forecasters expect it to strengthen to a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds when it makes landfall Sunday evening.

Watch Edwards address the state live at 2 p.m. on Saturday and follow our coverage below.

