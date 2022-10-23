By next summer, the Ascension Parish school district expects to have video cameras installed in each of its special education classrooms where students spend the majority of their school days, with video available to a student's parents upon request.
The district's plan goes beyond what's required by a state law approved last year that says that the cameras be installed "upon the written request of a parent or legal guardian."
"We will install the cameras in all of our 43 classrooms" that qualify, Lynn Hathaway, director of special education for the Ascension Parish school system, told school board members last week.
"We don't want to wait for parents to have to make the request," Jackie Tisdell, the district's public information officer, said after the policy committee meeting on Oct. 18.
The cameras will serve to protect students "with the most significant disabilities," Hathaway said.
About 9,000 public school students in Louisiana learn in special education classrooms where they spend 50 % or more of the school day.
The legislation passed last year, Revised Statute 17:1948, mandates that school districts set up procedures on how a parent or legal guardian will be able to request to review a recording and requires that any person who views a recording and suspects it shows illegal activity report it to law enforcement.
Sen Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, who brought the proposal to the Senate last year, said, "The idea was actually brought to me by several parents whose children had had some bad situations in school."
"They were frustrated," Foil said. "Their kids were not able to communicate and couldn't self-advocate."
As the year draws to a close, school districts across Louisiana are taking up the matter — the law also says that elementary and secondary public schools in the state have a deadline of Dec. 31 to adopt its policies for the camera installations.
Many school districts were waiting to see if funding would be found for the initiative, and this past summer, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law $8 million in funding for the cameras.
The Ascension School Board will vote on its policy at its next meeting, on Oct. 25.
The East Baton Rouge School Board on Thursday approved its policy. Elsewhere in the Baton Rouge area, the Central Community School System has put a policy in place, and the Livingston Parish School Board will be studying its policy and a vote on it next month.
The Ascension Parish school system will receive $159,000 to install the 43 cameras.
"I would hope we'll begin the work in January, with the total rollout finished by the summer," said Darby Lambert, director of the district's information technology.