The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that a $255 million project to clear out East Baton Rouge’s waterways would improve drainage in the parish without posing a significant impact on neighboring parishes downstream.
The series of projects, which calls for clearing, dredging and widening 66 miles of creeks and bayous in East Baton Rouge Parish, initially concerned some Ascension and Livingston parish officials, who worried areas located within their jurisdictions would be used as retention options.
But a spokesperson for the Corps told The Advocate on Thursday a recent modeling of the project does not recommend any additional retention areas. Work is expected to begin next year and take four years to complete.
The clearing and dredging plan was initially developed following a 1983 flood but stalled for decades. The project received renewed interest following the catastrophic floods in August 2016, which inundated many portions of East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.
And since then, recent heavy rains and flash floods that followed underscored the need. Flash flooding on June 6 resulted in the death of one person and flooding of nearly 200 buildings and more than 100 vehicles.
And several city-parish streets were impassable Wednesday night due to high water or downed trees following a sudden deluge which brought up to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the region.
The Corps determined the plan had minimal downstream effects when it recommended the plan as feasible in 1995. With the project now regaining interest 25 years later, that determination had to be reanalyzed through updated modeling.
The plan passed an important milestone earlier this month when authorities with the city-parish, Central, state and federal government announced that they'd found a way to finance a critical $65.6 million match necessary to tap federal dollars for the project. Gov. John Bel Edwards pledged $40 million from the state, while the City-Parish will likely issue bonds to finance its $8.5 million share.
The projects include the Beaver and Blackwater bayous in the Central area, along with Jones and Ward creeks and Bayou Fountain in south Baton Rouge. The intent is to drain East Baton Rouge more quickly via the Amite River and Bayou Manchac. Under the plan, about 17 miles of those waterways would be lined with concrete in an effort to control erosion and speed the water along.