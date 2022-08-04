Attorneys for the abortion providers challenging Louisiana's trigger ban on the procedure asked the state Supreme Court Thursday to reinstate the block on the ban as the legal battle plays out.
At issue is a legal question over whether district courts must put their rulings on hold while the decision is appealed. Judge Don Johnson, of the 19th Judicial District, sided with abortion providers last month in a hearing over the state's abortion ban, granting a preliminary injunction. But the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that Johnson had to grant the state a "suspensive" appeal that stayed the decision while the injunction was appealed.
The ban on abortion, which has no exceptions for victims of rape and incest, was reinstated Monday.
If the state Supreme Court agrees with the plaintiffs in the case, the state's law would be blocked for the third time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century of precedent guaranteeing a right to an abortion.
The Hope Medical Group for Women, a Shreveport abortion clinic, is suing alongside a nonprofit group with New Orleans chapters and a New Orleans doctor. The plaintiffs argue the state's ban on abortion is ambiguous and would hurt health outcomes.
In the writ application filed Thursday, the plaintiffs say that providers don't know what medical care they can perform under the ban, meaning "they are forced, in tragic instances, to choose between engaging in potentially illegal conduct or refusing to provide critical health care to their patients with potentially grave results."
"This legal ping pong is causing chaos for doctors trying to provide care in healthcare clinics and hospitals across Louisiana," said Jenny Ma, attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs. "It’s inhumane to have patients living in fear of whether or not they will be able to access reproductive healthcare. If the court does not act, many people will suffer, and too many have nowhere else to go. These bans must be blocked while this case is litigated in court.”
Louisiana's abortion ban subjects doctors and others who perform abortions to up to 15 years in prison.
Lawyers for Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is representing the state, argue the ban is clear and doctors will be fine if they use "reasonable medical judgment."
