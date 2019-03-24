Authorities say an early-morning Baton Rouge house fire started when someone set a truck parked nearby on fire.
Baton Rouge Fire Department crews were called to 832 South Eugene Street at 3:49 a.m. Sunday morning where they found a truck fully engulfed in flames.
The truck was parked between two houses, close enough that it caused fire damage to both houses, according to a fire department release.
One of the houses was occupied by two people at the time of the fire, and the other was vacant. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters brought the truck fire under control, but the blaze had already caused moderate fire and smoke damage to both houses.
Anyone with information about the suspected arson is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at 225-354-1419.