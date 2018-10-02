After two hours of dialogue — sometimes contentious and other times lighthearted — Baton Rouge residents agreed on one major point: Race is an issue within their communities that shouldn't be brushed under the rug.

Metro Council members Tara Wicker and Trae Welch hosted a public discussion Tuesday evening addressing race relations, the first in a series of conversations for their "One Blood" campaign seeking to reduce racial tensions among Baton Rouge residents.

The roughly 20 residents who participated in the conversation found common ground in their commitment to talking it out, hoping that sharing their viewpoints and experiences would allow them to reach better understanding together. But they didn't agree on where exactly to go from there.

Some said the solution lies in building a society in which people don't allow race to shape their impressions of those around them. But others said the first step toward mending racial tensions is recognizing the challenges and experiences that are unique — and allowing those differences to impact their interactions.

Metro council member leads new 'What Color is Love?' race talk initiative, focus on healing The fledgling Baton Rouge Community Police Ambassador program is planning to host public discussions on race at its monthly meetings in hopes …

About half the group was black and half was white, a mix of public officials and residents.

"Being blind to race is just as bad as being racist," said Dmitrius McGruder, a recent graduate of Southern University law school and member of the Baton Rouge Community Police Ambassadors program. "We can't address these issues if you're not willing to recognize that some people have a different experience."

East Baton Rouge Assistant District Attorney Will Jorden echoed that idea with the analogy that a doctor can't treat a patient until he has determined the person's diagnosis.

The conversation ranged from policing practices in black neighborhoods and a culture of "snitches get stitches" to the national controversy over football players choosing to kneel during the national anthem.

The "One Blood" campaign arose from a recent Metro Council meeting when Wicker cast the deciding vote to allow Buddy Amoroso's widow to fill his vacant seat after Amoroso died in a bicycle accident earlier this summer.

Other black Democrats on the council likened Wicker to Judas for reaching across political and racial lines instead of standing with them in an effort to weaken the council's white Republican majority. They were vocal in their opposition to Wicker's dissent while her supporters praised her for setting a brave example of compromise.

At one point during that contentious meeting, Wicker held up a paper with drops of her blood and Welch's blood on it, making the point that they are the same inside. She said it's a lesson more people in Baton Rouge should take to heart. Wicker is black and Welch is white.

Wicker and Welch announced the "What Color is Love?" initiative during a subsequent council meeting, calling on other representatives and residents to support their goal of building cohesion across racial lines.

+16 Denise Amoroso takes late husband's Baton Rouge council seat amid contentious debate The contentious battle over who should fill Buddy Amoroso’s Metro Council seat ended Thursday evening as his widow, Denise Amoroso, secured th…

Denise Amoroso attended the race dialogue Tuesday evening, showing her support for Wicker's efforts.

Wicker has also touted the idea of public conversations about race in meetings of the Community Police Ambassador Program, which she has been instrumental in establishing over the past two years. Program participants have experienced challenges of their own stemming from racial tensions within the group but have vowed to confront those challenges through honest and constructive dialogue.

They succeeded in having some of that dialogue during Tuesday's meeting — the first of 12 similar conversations that will take place once a month over the next year.

The Rev. Levert Kemp posed a big question to the group: "Why do white folks overlook racism and don't do anything to stop it?" Another member of the group challenged his question, saying the question is simply an assumption. But Kemp asserted it as fact.

Devin O'Neal, of Zachary, questioned whether the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling was really an issue of race — arguing instead that Sterling's race didn't impact the situation even though the incident sparked nationwide protests after videos circulated on social media showing the struggle between the black man and two white officers that ended when Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

While participants in the dialogue still had more to say once the two hours had passed, Wicker wrapped up the meeting and Welch asked everyone in the room to continue their conversations elsewhere, spreading awareness to their communities.

"There are a lot of people who haven't ever left their neighborhoods so all they know are people who look just like them. And that is most people," he said. "That's why these conversations can't stay in this room. They have to go to those (neighborhoods) … Not a lot of people have the courage to do that, but that's why we're all here tonight."