A crowdfunding campaign for the Baton Rouge Rouses employee whose act of kindness went viral has raised more than $100,000.

On Sunday morning, the GoFundMe campaign “Send Jordan from Rouses to School” had raised more than $110,000. The campaign had an original goal of $50,000 for Jordan Taylor, 20, who invited an autistic teenager to help him stock groceries for nearly 30 minutes during one of his recent shifts.

A video of Taylor and Jack Ryan, 17, stocking orange juice together at the Rouses Market on Drusilla Lane quickly went viral, garnering thousands of interactions on social media and making national headlines.

Jack Ryan’s sister, Delaney Alwosaibi, started the GoFundMe campaign. In the description, she wrote that Taylor told her that he loves math and would possibly like to be a teacher someday. The money raised by the campaign will go toward funding his education.

Nearly 3,200 people have contributed to the campaign since it launched Wednesday. Many commented that they have relatives with autism and were touched to see Taylor’s simple act of goodwill.

Jack Ryan’s father, Sid Edwards, told The Advocate that the moment was special because strangers often aren’t as welcoming to his son as Taylor.

“Many times with an autistic kid, especially the younger kids, when you go out in public, people don’t understand,” Edwards said. “This guy reached out. That’s what I think is special. In a world where our kids don’t fit in, here was a guy out of nowhere that made him fit for that brief moment.”