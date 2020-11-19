Metro Councilman Matt Watson endorsed his former GOP rival Steve Carter in his bid for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, writing in a press release that "change needs to happen at the top and it needs to happen now."

Watson ran against Carter on the Nov. 3 ballot but came short of making the runoff with just 13% of the vote, trailing incumbent Sharon Weston Broome who garnered 48% of the vote and Carter with 20%.

In a statement released Thursday, Watson said that under Broome's leadership "we have gotten promises instead of action, crime instead of safety, and residents leaving our parish instead of raising their families here."

He urged his supporters to back Carter for the Dec. 5 runoff.