Councilman Matt Watson attends the first in-person meeting of the metro council during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at City Hall in Baton Rouge, La. Due to the state's Phase 3 restrictions, only the 12 council members, their staff, city-parish administrative officials and members of the media will be allowed into the council chambers. Members of the public could attend the meeting virtually via a fourth floor meeting room at the River Center Branch Library nearby.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Metro Councilman Matt Watson endorsed his former GOP rival Steve Carter in his bid for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, writing in a press release that "change needs to happen at the top and it needs to happen now."

Watson ran against Carter on the Nov. 3 ballot but came short of making the runoff with just 13% of the vote, trailing incumbent Sharon Weston Broome who garnered 48% of the vote and Carter with 20%.

In a statement released Thursday, Watson said that under Broome's leadership "we have gotten promises instead of action, crime instead of safety, and residents leaving our parish instead of raising their families here."

He urged his supporters to back Carter for the Dec. 5 runoff. 

